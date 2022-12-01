 Skip to main content

JBR Solutions Recalls Aduro Surge Protectors Due to Shock and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower w/ 12 Outlets and Dual USB Ports in white and black
Name of Product:
Aduro surge protectors
Hazard:

The surge protectors contain incorrect polarization and poorly soldered connections, posing shock and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

About 51,750

Consumer Contact

JBR Solutions toll-free at 877-522-3876 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@jbrsol.com or online at https://www.aduroproducts.com/pages/productrecall or www.aduroproducts.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower surge protectors. The surge protectors have 12 outlets, dual USB ports and are white or black in color. The Aduro logo appears on the center front panel below the two USB ports. Model and SKU numbers AHR-318 (SKU SRG-WT12O2U) or SS-Q1202 (SKU SRG-WT12O2UNV) are printed on a label on the rear of the surge protector.

Remedy:

​Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surge protectors and contact JBR Solutions to receive a full refund. JBR Solutions is contacting known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

JBR Solutions has received one report of incorrect polarization of the surge protector. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Sold Online At:
www.walmart.com, www.woot.com, www.amazon.com, www.aduroproducts.com and www.groupon.com from January 2020 through August 2022 for between $20 and $50.
Importer(s):

JBR Solutions, of Metuchen, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-059
