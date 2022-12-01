JBR Solutions Recalls Aduro Surge Protectors Due to Shock and Fire Hazards

The surge protectors contain incorrect polarization and poorly soldered connections, posing shock and fire hazards.
About 51,750
JBR Solutions toll-free at 877-522-3876 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@jbrsol.com or online at https://www.aduroproducts.com/pages/productrecall or www.aduroproducts.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower surge protectors. The surge protectors have 12 outlets, dual USB ports and are white or black in color. The Aduro logo appears on the center front panel below the two USB ports. Model and SKU numbers AHR-318 (SKU SRG-WT12O2U) or SS-Q1202 (SKU SRG-WT12O2UNV) are printed on a label on the rear of the surge protector.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surge protectors and contact JBR Solutions to receive a full refund. JBR Solutions is contacting known purchasers directly.
JBR Solutions has received one report of incorrect polarization of the surge protector. No injuries or fires have been reported.
JBR Solutions, of Metuchen, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.