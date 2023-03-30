JBM International Electric Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves JBM International Adult Bike Helmets. The helmets are labeled as “free size,” fitting a head circumference of about 22 ¾ to 24 ¼ inches. The helmets were sold in multiple color combinations: Black/Black, Pink/Black, Green/White, Yellow/Black, Orange/Black, Red /Black, Red/White, Black/White, Blue/White, Purple/Yellow, Silver. They have black and silver straps and a red buckle. “JBM” and an accompanying logo are printed on the sides of the helmet. Batch code JPG-89 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. The model and date can be found on a separate label on the inside of the helmet. Models JBM-A51, JBM-A53, JBM-A96, JBM-A97, JBM-A98, JBM-A99, JBM-A100, JBM-A101, JBM-A252, JBM-A253, JBM-A254, and JBM-A255 with production date 202110 are included in this recall.