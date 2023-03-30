 Skip to main content

JBM International Electric Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Adult Bike Helmets
  • Label inside of helmet with model and date information
Name of Product:
Adult Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and labeling and certification requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 30, 2023
Units:

About 5,300

Consumer Contact

JBM International Electric Ltd. by email at jbmgearcs@gmail.com or online at the JBM International page on Amazon.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves JBM International Adult Bike Helmets. The helmets are labeled as “free size,” fitting a head circumference of about 22 ¾ to 24 ¼ inches. The helmets were sold in multiple color combinations: Black/Black, Pink/Black, Green/White, Yellow/Black, Orange/Black, Red /Black, Red/White, Black/White, Blue/White, Purple/Yellow, Silver. They have black and silver straps and a red buckle. “JBM” and an accompanying logo are printed on the sides of the helmet. Batch code JPG-89 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. The model and date can be found on a separate label on the inside of the helmet. Models JBM-A51, JBM-A53, JBM-A96, JBM-A97, JBM-A98, JBM-A99, JBM-A100, JBM-A101, JBM-A252, JBM-A253, JBM-A254, and JBM-A255 with production date 202110 are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact JBM International for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmet by cutting off the straps and email a photo of the helmet with the straps cut off to jbmgearcs@gmail.com. Then dispose of the recalled helmets after submitting proof of destruction. JBM International is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from March 2022 through January 2023 for about $24.
Importer(s):

JBM International Electric Ltd., of Newark, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-741

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Jetson Rogue Self-Balancing Scooter/Hoverboard (side view)
Jetson Electric Bikes Recalls 42-Volt Rogue Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Mickey Mouse 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing
Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings Due to Fall Hazard

The swing seat restraint straps can break, posing a fall hazard to young children.

Recalled Adult Bike Helmets
JBM International Electric Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and labeling and certification requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Cannondale Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles
Cannondale Recalls Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard; the hand brakes are configured in accordance with the European safety standard which is reversed from the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Recalled OPEN Cycle UP Ekar bicycle
Bicycles and Framesets Recalled Due to Crash Hazard; Manufactured by Open Cycle

The rear brake can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Pulsator Model Decoys
Higdon Outdoors Recalls Battery Packs on XS Series Motion Waterfowl Decoys and Replacement Battery Packs Due to Fire and/or Burn Hazards

The recalled waterfowl decoys’ lithium-ion battery packs or replacement battery packs can overheat while charging or soon after charging, posing a fire and/or burn hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product