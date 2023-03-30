JBM International Electric Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and labeling and certification requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 5,300
JBM International Electric Ltd. by email at jbmgearcs@gmail.com or online at the JBM International page on Amazon.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves JBM International Adult Bike Helmets. The helmets are labeled as “free size,” fitting a head circumference of about 22 ¾ to 24 ¼ inches. The helmets were sold in multiple color combinations: Black/Black, Pink/Black, Green/White, Yellow/Black, Orange/Black, Red /Black, Red/White, Black/White, Blue/White, Purple/Yellow, Silver. They have black and silver straps and a red buckle. “JBM” and an accompanying logo are printed on the sides of the helmet. Batch code JPG-89 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. The model and date can be found on a separate label on the inside of the helmet. Models JBM-A51, JBM-A53, JBM-A96, JBM-A97, JBM-A98, JBM-A99, JBM-A100, JBM-A101, JBM-A252, JBM-A253, JBM-A254, and JBM-A255 with production date 202110 are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact JBM International for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmet by cutting off the straps and email a photo of the helmet with the straps cut off to jbmgearcs@gmail.com. Then dispose of the recalled helmets after submitting proof of destruction. JBM International is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
JBM International Electric Ltd., of Newark, Delaware
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.