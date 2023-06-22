 Skip to main content

Infanttech Recalls Zooby Video Baby Monitors for Cars Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Zooby video baby monitors for cars
Hazard:

The baby monitor’s battery can malfunction, overheat and burst, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 22, 2023
Units:

About 17,100

Consumer Contact

Infanttech from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT  Monday through Friday, via email at hello@infanttech.com or online at  https://zoobyrecall.com or www.infanttech.com and click on zooby Battery Recall information at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Zooby video baby monitors for cars. The baby monitors are housed in a plush animal toy including a giraffe, dog, fox, rabbit and panda. The recalled Zoobys have battery model number HJ554050 batch 2136. Unscrew the battery door with a small screwdriver from the bottom of the plush camera. The battery shows the markings 554050 which is the model number and 2136 which is the production batch number. The brand name Zooby is on the bottom front of the monitor.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the battery from the plush camera and can continue using the zooby plush camera and monitor plugged in. Contact Infanttech for a free replacement battery. Infanttech is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the baby monitors catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at infanttech.com and Amazon.com from January 2022 through May 2023 for between $130 and $190.
Importer(s):

Infanttech, of Montebello, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-770
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

