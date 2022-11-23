Indigo Books & Music Recalls Indigo Branded Bear Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

The recalled mugs can crack or break when filled with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.
About 270 (In addition, about 29,232 were sold in Canada)
Indigo toll-free at 833-463-4461 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, by email at service@indigo.ca or online at www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/product-recalls or www.indigo.ca and click on “Recall.”
This recall involves Indigo branded Papa Bear and Mama Bear mugs with batch numbers 1220, 0621, 1021or 0920. Indigo and the batch number are printed on the bottom of the mugs. The UPC number 882709402770 or 882709402763 is printed on a white price sticker on the bottom of the mugs. The mugs are made of ceramic and have a white exterior with either a “PAPA BEAR” or “MAMA BEAR” decal and white animal ears on the rim. The interior of the Papa Bear mug is blue and the interior of the Mama Bear mug is aqua. Indigo is printed on the bottom of the mugs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Papa Bear and Mama Bear mugs and return them to the Indigo store for a full refund.
None reported
Indigo Books & Music Inc., of Short Hills, New Jersey
