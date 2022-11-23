Indigo Books & Music Recalls Indigo Branded Bear Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Indigo branded Papa Bear and Mama Bear mugs with batch numbers 1220, 0621, 1021or 0920. Indigo and the batch number are printed on the bottom of the mugs. The UPC number 882709402770 or 882709402763 is printed on a white price sticker on the bottom of the mugs. The mugs are made of ceramic and have a white exterior with either a “PAPA BEAR” or “MAMA BEAR” decal and white animal ears on the rim. The interior of the Papa Bear mug is blue and the interior of the Mama Bear mug is aqua. Indigo is printed on the bottom of the mugs.