IKEA Recalls ODGER Swivel Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The chairs’ leg base can break, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 12,000
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.IKEA.com and click “Product Recalls” on site or https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs in the anthracite (gray) color. The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, molded in the material of the chair. The recalled chairs bear a date stamp before and including 2221 with the first two digits represent the year and the last two digits represent the week, (YYWW).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return any chair bearing a date stamp before and including 2221 (YYWW) to any IKEA store or contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the chair to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.
IKEA has received four reports of the leg base of the ODGER Swivel Chair in anthracite breaking, including two reports of consumers being injured as a result of a fall, in the U.S.
IKEA US Retail LLC, of Virginia
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
