IKEA Recalls ODGER Swivel Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled IKEA ODGER Swivel Chair in the Anthracite color
  • Location of the production date under the recalled IKEA ODGER Swivel Chair
  • Identification of the production date of the recalled IKEA ODGER Swivel Chair
Name of Product:
IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs, Anthracite
Hazard:

The chairs’ leg base can break, posing fall and injury hazards.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 09, 2023
Units:

About 12,000

Consumer Contact

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.IKEA.com and click “Product Recalls” on site or https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs in the anthracite (gray) color. The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, molded in the material of the chair. The recalled chairs bear a date stamp before and including 2221 with the first two digits represent the year and the last two digits represent the week, (YYWW).

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return any chair bearing a date stamp before and including 2221 (YYWW) to any IKEA store or contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the chair to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA has received four reports of the leg base of the ODGER Swivel Chair in anthracite breaking, including two reports of consumers being injured as a result of a fall, in the U.S.

Sold Exclusively At:
IKEA stores and online at IKEA.com from October 2019 through December 2022 for about $160.
Retailer:

IKEA US Retail LLC, of Virginia

Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

 

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
23-118
Fast Track Recall
