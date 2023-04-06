 Skip to main content

IKEA Recalls BLAVINGAD Fishing Games Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled BLAVINGAD fishing game
Name of Product:
BLAVINGAD fishing games
Hazard:

A small metal rivet within a wooden play piece can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 06, 2023
Units:

About 25,000 (In addition, about 2,200 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or www.IKEA.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the IKEA BLÅVINGAD fishing game. The article name (“BLÅVINGAD”), article number “10539622,” supplier number “21576,” and “Made in China” are located on the back of the blue box. The ocean-themed fishing game consists of two wooden fishing lines with string and magnets to attract wooden play pieces with metal rivets. The game consists of 11 pieces and a die.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BLAVINGAD fishing game and contact IKEA for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Globally, IKEA has received notice of four incident reports of the rivet coming loose. None of the reported incidents occurred in the U.S. or required medical attention.

Sold At:
IKEA stores and online at IKEA.com from October 2022 through March 2023 for about $15.
Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Retailer:

IKEA US Retail LLC, of Glen Allen, Virginia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-175
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

