IKEA Recalls BLAVINGAD Fishing Games Due to Choking Hazard

A small metal rivet within a wooden play piece can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 25,000 (In addition, about 2,200 were sold in Canada)
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or www.IKEA.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the IKEA BLÅVINGAD fishing game. The article name (“BLÅVINGAD”), article number “10539622,” supplier number “21576,” and “Made in China” are located on the back of the blue box. The ocean-themed fishing game consists of two wooden fishing lines with string and magnets to attract wooden play pieces with metal rivets. The game consists of 11 pieces and a die.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BLAVINGAD fishing game and contact IKEA for a full refund.
Globally, IKEA has received notice of four incident reports of the rivet coming loose. None of the reported incidents occurred in the U.S. or required medical attention.
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
IKEA US Retail LLC, of Glen Allen, Virginia
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
