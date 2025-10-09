Generic Magnetic Ball Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Ritons

The recalled 3 mm magnetic ball sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnet sets contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 5,800
Ritons via email at recall0817@163.com.
This recall involves Generic magnetic ball sets. This recall involves sets of 1,000 multi-colored 3 mm (0.1 inch) magnetic balls that are separable and have a strong magnetic flux. The magnets are encased in clear, plastic packaging and have “1000 Magnets” and “3MM” printed on the front of the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic ball sets immediately and take them away from children and contact Ritons for instructions on how to receive a refund. Ritons will provide a prepaid label for consumers to return the recalled products.
None reported
Yiwuyichengmaoyiyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Amazon seller Ritons
