Generic Magnetic Ball Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Ritons

Name of Product:
Generic Magnetic Balls 1000pcs
Hazard:

The recalled 3 mm magnetic ball sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnet sets contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 09, 2025
Units:

About 5,800

Consumer Contact

Ritons via email at recall0817@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Generic magnetic ball sets. This recall involves sets of 1,000 multi-colored 3 mm (0.1 inch) magnetic balls that are separable and have a strong magnetic flux. The magnets are encased in clear, plastic packaging and have “1000 Magnets” and “3MM” printed on the front of the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic ball sets immediately and take them away from children and contact Ritons for instructions on how to receive a refund. Ritons will provide a prepaid label for consumers to return the recalled products.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from November 2024 through August 2025 for about $35.
Retailer:

Yiwuyichengmaoyiyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Amazon seller Ritons

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-012

