Bettina Doll Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry

The doll sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the battery compartment of the unicorn contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 380
Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry by email at bettinaaftersales@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bettina Doll Set with Magic Light Unicorn. The Magic Light Unicorn is white with multi-colored hair and a pink saddle, and the doll has a pink dress. The unicorn is 10 inches long and 9.5 inches tall, and the doll is 12 inches tall. There is a pink toy hairbrush included with the set.
Consumers should immediately take the doll sets away from children, stop using the recalled toys and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw the unicorn away and send a photo of the disposed product to bettinaftersales@outlook.com to receive a full refund.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry Co., Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.