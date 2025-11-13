 Skip to main content

Bettina Doll Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry

  • Recalled Bettina Doll Set with Magic Light Unicorn
  • Recalled Bettina Doll Set with Magic Light Unicorn (front of the packaging)
  • Recalled Bettina Doll Set with Magic Light Unicorn (back of the packaging)
Name of Product:
Bettina Doll Set with Magic Light Unicorn
Hazard:

The doll sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the battery compartment of the unicorn contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 13, 2025
Units:

About 380

Consumer Contact

Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry by email at bettinaaftersales@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bettina Doll Set with Magic Light Unicorn. The Magic Light Unicorn is white with multi-colored hair and a pink saddle, and the doll has a pink dress. The unicorn is 10 inches long and 9.5 inches tall, and the doll is 12 inches tall. There is a pink toy hairbrush included with the set.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the doll sets away from children, stop using the recalled toys and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw the unicorn away and send a photo of the disposed product to bettinaftersales@outlook.com to receive a full refund.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from August 2025 through September 2025 for about $28.
Retailer:

Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry Co., Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-085

