Hunter Fan Recalls Lighting Products Due to Shock Hazard

The internal wires in the lights can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard to the consumer.
About 2,600
Hunter toll-free at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.hunterfan.com and click on the “Recall” link at the bottom of the page or www.hunterfan.com/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 41 models of Hunter lighting fixtures from the Devon Park, Astwood, Highland Hill, Kerrison, and Van Nuys lighting collections. The model number can be found on a label behind the light when removed from the wall. The lights were sold with single, 2, 3, 4 and 5-light fixtures and in various finishes including brushed and polished nickel, Onyx black, Alturas gold, Distressed white and rust. Lights included in the recall are listed below. To view photos of all recalled models, visit www.hunterfan.com/recall.
|Light Collection
|Description
|Model
|
Devon Park
|
Sconce
|
19143
|
|
|
19144
|
|
2 Light Vanity
|
19145
|
|
|
19146
|
|
3 Light Vanity
|
19147
|
|
|
19148
|
|
4 Light Vanity
|
19149
|
|
|
19150
|
Astwood
|
2 Light Vanity
|
19127
|
|
|
19128
|
|
|
19963
|
|
|
19964
|
|
3 Light Vanity
|
19129
|
|
|
19130
|
|
|
19965
|
|
|
19966
|
|
4 Light Vanity
|
19131
|
|
|
19132
|
|
|
19967
|
|
|
19968
|
|
5 Light Linear
|
19121
|
|
|
19122
|
|
|
19955
|
|
|
19956
|
Highland Hill
|
Chandelier
|
19287
|
|
|
19288
|
|
|
19982
|
Kerrison
|
2 Light Vanity
|
19550
|
|
|
19551
|
|
3 Light Vanity
|
19552
|
|
|
19553
|
|
4 Light Vanity
|
19554
|
|
|
19555
|
Van Nuys
|
2 Light Vanity
|
19301
|
|
|
19302
|
|
3 Light Vanity
|
19303
|
|
|
19304
|
|
4 Light Vanity
|
19305
|
|
|
19306
|
|
4 Light Linear
|
19323
|
|
|
19324
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighting products and contact Hunter to receive a full refund.
Hunter has received seven reports of the lights causing the circuit breaker to trip. No injuries have been reported.
Hunter Fan Company, of Memphis, Tennessee
