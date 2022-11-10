 Skip to main content

Hunter Fan Recalls Lighting Products Due to Shock Hazard

  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19143 Devon Park 1 Light Wall Sconce in Onyx Bengal
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19145 Devon Park 2 Light Vanity in Onyx Bengal
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19148 Devon Park 3 Light Vanity in Brushed Nickel
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19149 Devon Park 4 Light Vanity in Onyx Bengal
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19127 Astwood 2 Light Vanity in Matte Black
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19966 Astwood 3 Light Vanity in Alturas Gold
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19131 Astwood 4 Light Vanity in Matte Black
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19122 Astwood 5 Light Linear in Brushed Nickel
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19287 Highland Hill Chandelier in Rustic Iron
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19550 Kerrison 2 Light Vanity in Natural Iron
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19552 Kerrison 3 Light Vanity in Natural Iron
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19555 Kerrison 4 Light Vanity in Brushed Nickel
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19301 Van Nuys 2 Light Vanity in Alturas Gold
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19303 Van Nuys 3 Light Vanity in Alturas Gold
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19306 Van Nuys 4 Light Vanity in Brushed Nickel
  • Recalled Hunter Fan 19323 Van Nuys 4 Light Linear in Alturas Gold
Name of Product:
Hunter branded Devon Park, Astwood, Highland Hill, Kerrison and Van Nuys light fixtures.
Hazard:

The internal wires in the lights can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard to the consumer.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 10, 2022
Units:

About 2,600

Consumer Contact

Hunter toll-free at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.hunterfan.com and click on the “Recall” link at the bottom of the page or www.hunterfan.com/recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 41 models of Hunter lighting fixtures from the Devon Park, Astwood, Highland Hill, Kerrison, and Van Nuys lighting collections.  The model number can be found on a label behind the light when removed from the wall.  The lights were sold with single, 2, 3, 4 and 5-light fixtures and in various finishes including brushed and polished nickel, Onyx black, Alturas gold, Distressed white and rust. Lights included in the recall are listed below. To view photos of all recalled models, visit www.hunterfan.com/recall

Light Collection Description Model

Devon Park

Sconce

19143

 

 

19144

 

2 Light Vanity

19145

 

 

19146

 

3 Light Vanity

19147

 

 

19148

 

4 Light Vanity

19149

 

 

19150

Astwood

2 Light Vanity

19127

 

 

19128

 

 

19963

 

 

19964

 

3 Light Vanity

19129

 

 

19130

 

 

19965

 

 

19966

 

4 Light Vanity

19131

 

 

19132

 

 

19967

 

 

19968

 

5 Light Linear

19121

 

 

19122

 

 

19955

 

 

19956

Highland Hill

Chandelier

19287

 

 

19288

 

 

19982

Kerrison

2 Light Vanity

19550

 

 

19551

 

3 Light Vanity

19552

 

 

19553

 

4 Light Vanity

19554

 

 

19555

Van Nuys

2 Light Vanity

19301

 

 

19302

 

3 Light Vanity

19303

 

 

19304

 

4 Light Vanity

19305

 

 

19306

 

4 Light Linear

19323

 

 

19324

 

 

 

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighting products and contact Hunter to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hunter has received seven reports of the lights causing the circuit breaker to trip. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.hunterfan.com and other online lighting websites from October 2021 through September 2022 for between $110 and $450.
Importer(s):

Hunter Fan Company, of Memphis, Tennessee

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-041
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hunter Fan 19143 Devon Park 1 Light Wall Sconce in Onyx Bengal
Hunter Fan Recalls Lighting Products Due to Shock Hazard

The internal wires in the lights can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard to the consumer.

Recalled Amazon Basics Executive Desk Chair -black
Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics Desk Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The chairs’ leg base can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled Baby Blanket (Sage)
TJX Recalls Baby Blankets Due to Choking, Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards

The threads in the recalled woven baby blankets can come loose and detach posing choking, entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Recalled Eames Desk Unit with tan panel
MillerKnoll Recalls Desk and Storage Units Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The surface paint on the tan side panels of the desks and storage units contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder
Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder Due to Entrapment Hazard; Sold Only at Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture Stores (Recall Alert)

The space between the second rung of the bed’s ladder and the lower bunk frame is wider than 3.5 inches, posing an entrapment hazard to children, when the mattress is removed.   

Ladder sold with Cottage Colors Bunk Bed and Hutch
Canyon Furniture Company Recalls Ladders Sold With Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)

The space between the fourth ladder step and the cross-member of the hutch of the bunk bed is wider than 3.5 inches, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.  

 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product