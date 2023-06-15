Huish Recalls Oceanic SCUBA Diving Buoyancy Compensating Devices Due to Drowning Hazard

The handle for the weight pockets in the Scuba Diving Buoyancy Compensating Device can break during use. If this happens, the user will not be able to dump weight pockets in an emergency to rise to the surface, posing a drowning hazard.
About 7,100 (In addition, 345 were sold in Canada)
Huish Outdoors toll-free at 833-493-1029 or email at service@huishoutdoors.com or online at https://www.oceanicworldwide.com/blog/qlr4-weight-pocket-voluntary-recall/ or https://www.oceanicworldwide.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
This recall involves SCUBA Diving Buoyancy Compensating Devices (BCD). The user wears the jacket style BCD during a dive. The recalled BCDs look like a vest with an attachment point on the back for the tank, an upper airway assembly that consists of a corrugated rubber hose and an inflation mechanism that can be attached to a SCUBA regulator, and integrated weight pouches on either side that can be loaded with weights that can be dumped in an emergency. The recalled devices include the following models: Oceanic OceanPro, Oceanic Excursion, and Oceanic Hera with serial numbers: 608262 through 695909, 1170357 through 1180342, 1200001 through 1200070 and 20031001 through 22082698. Only these models in any of these serial number ranges and QLR4 Pocket Handles that DO NOT contain a date code on the underside are included in the recall. The brand name Oceanic and the model name are embroidered on the side pockets and a serial number is on the label on the inside of the jacket assembly.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SCUBA Diving Buoyancy Compensating Devices and contact Huish Outdoors to receive free replacement weight pockets. Pockets are detachable and easily replaceable. Consumers should dispose of the current weight pockets.
The firm has received 73 reports of broken weight pocket handles. No injuries have been reported.
Huish Outdoors, of Salt Lake City, Utah
