Higdon Outdoors Recalls Battery Packs on XS Series Motion Waterfowl Decoys and Replacement Battery Packs Due to Fire and/or Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves lithium-ion battery packs and replacement batteries on XS series Pulsator, Swimmer, Crazy Kicker, Flasher models of motion decoys used for waterfowl hunting. The Higdon brand is on the product and on the packaging. The following models are included in the recall and each of the recalled models contain a lithium-ion battery. All recalled batteries have a sticker on the battery and the top line on recalled batteries reads “Sun Li-ion Battery.” All recalled items containing a battery labeled “Sun Li-Ion Battery” are subject to this recall.

50033 - XS Pulsator, Mallard Drake 12V

50044 - XS Pulsator, Mallard Hen 12V

50534 - XS Pulsator, Pintail 12V

52053 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Mallard Drake 12V

52064 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Mallard Hen 12V

52533 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Pintail 12V

52624 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Canvasback 12V

52243 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Bluebill 12V

53012 - XS Crazy Kicker, Mallard Drake 12V (with timer)

53072 - XS Floating Flasher, Mallard Drake 12V

53077 - XS Splashing-Flasher, Mallard Drake 12V (with timer)

50734 - XS Pulsator, Canada Goose 12V

52753 - XS Swimmer Canada Goose 12V

50053 - XS pulsator mallard combo pack Drake/Drake

50054 - XS pulsator mallard combo pack Drake/Hen

54034 - XS pulsator and Swimmer combo pack Drake/Drake

99117 - XS Battery 12v 2.5Ah Li-ion, 2021 (for all XS motion)