 Skip to main content

Higdon Outdoors Recalls Battery Packs on XS Series Motion Waterfowl Decoys and Replacement Battery Packs Due to Fire and/or Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Pulsator Model Decoys
  • Recalled Swimmer Model Decoys
  • Recalled Crazy Kicker Model Decoys
  • Recalled Flasher Model Decoys
  • Recalled XS Replacement Battery Model
Name of Product:
Battery packs and replacement batteries on XS Series Pulsators, Swimmers, Crazy Kicker, and Flasher motion decoys used for waterfowl hunting
Hazard:

The recalled waterfowl decoys’ lithium-ion battery packs or replacement battery packs can overheat while charging or soon after charging, posing a fire and/or burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 30, 2023
Units:

About 45,000 (In addition, about 500 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Higdon Outdoors at 800-962-0656 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email at recall@higdonoutdoors.com or online at www.higdonoutdoors.com and click the link for Recall or www.higdonoutdoors.com/recall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves lithium-ion battery packs and replacement batteries on XS series Pulsator, Swimmer, Crazy Kicker, Flasher models of motion decoys used for waterfowl hunting. The Higdon brand is on the product and on the packaging. The following models are included in the recall and each of the recalled models contain a lithium-ion battery. All recalled batteries have a sticker on the battery and the top line on recalled batteries reads “Sun Li-ion Battery.” All recalled items containing a battery labeled “Sun Li-Ion Battery” are subject to this recall.

50033 - XS Pulsator, Mallard Drake 12V
50044 - XS Pulsator, Mallard Hen 12V
50534 - XS Pulsator, Pintail 12V
52053 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Mallard Drake 12V
52064 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Mallard Hen 12V
52533 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Pintail 12V
52624 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Canvasback 12V
52243 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Bluebill 12V
53012 - XS Crazy Kicker, Mallard Drake 12V (with timer)
53072 - XS Floating Flasher, Mallard Drake 12V
53077 - XS Splashing-Flasher, Mallard Drake 12V (with timer)
50734 - XS Pulsator, Canada Goose 12V
52753 - XS Swimmer Canada Goose 12V
50053 - XS pulsator mallard combo pack Drake/Drake   
50054 - XS pulsator mallard combo pack Drake/Hen
54034 - XS pulsator and Swimmer combo pack Drake/Drake
99117 - XS Battery 12v 2.5Ah Li-ion, 2021 (for all XS motion)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled XS motion decoy battery packs and XS replacement battery packs and contact Higdon Outdoors for free replacement battery packs and chargers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 20 reports of overheating, including nine fires, seven of which involved property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Outdoor sporting goods stores nationwide including Bass Pro Shops and Rogers Sporting Goods, and online at www.higdonoutdoors.com from October 2021 through February 2023 for between $50 and $200 and the replacement battery that sold for about $35.
Importer(s):

Higdon Outdoors LLC, of Paducah, Kentucky

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-166
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Pulsator Model Decoys
Higdon Outdoors Recalls Battery Packs on XS Series Motion Waterfowl Decoys and Replacement Battery Packs Due to Fire and/or Burn Hazards

The recalled waterfowl decoys’ lithium-ion battery packs or replacement battery packs can overheat while charging or soon after charging, posing a fire and/or burn hazard.

Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 422
STIHL Incorporated Recalls Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

The docking station’s printed circuit board can short circuit when exposed to moisture, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20k) A1366
Fantasia Trading Recalls Anker Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled RELiON InSight Series® 48V lithium-ion batteries
Relion Battery Recalls Relion Insight Series Lithium Batteries Due to Thermal Burn and Fire Hazards

The batteries can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.

Recalled LG Electronics 86-inch Smart TV and stands
LG Electronics Recalls Free-Standing 86-Inch Smart Televisions and Stands Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The TV can become unstable while on the assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others. 

Recalled Scotch TL1302 Thermal Laminator
3M Recalls Scotch™ Thermal Laminators Due to Fire Hazard

A safety feature can malfunction if the laminator overheats, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product