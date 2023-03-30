Higdon Outdoors Recalls Battery Packs on XS Series Motion Waterfowl Decoys and Replacement Battery Packs Due to Fire and/or Burn Hazards

The recalled waterfowl decoys’ lithium-ion battery packs or replacement battery packs can overheat while charging or soon after charging, posing a fire and/or burn hazard.
About 45,000 (In addition, about 500 were sold in Canada)
Higdon Outdoors at 800-962-0656 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email at recall@higdonoutdoors.com or online at www.higdonoutdoors.com and click the link for Recall or www.higdonoutdoors.com/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves lithium-ion battery packs and replacement batteries on XS series Pulsator, Swimmer, Crazy Kicker, Flasher models of motion decoys used for waterfowl hunting. The Higdon brand is on the product and on the packaging. The following models are included in the recall and each of the recalled models contain a lithium-ion battery. All recalled batteries have a sticker on the battery and the top line on recalled batteries reads “Sun Li-ion Battery.” All recalled items containing a battery labeled “Sun Li-Ion Battery” are subject to this recall.
50033 - XS Pulsator, Mallard Drake 12V
50044 - XS Pulsator, Mallard Hen 12V
50534 - XS Pulsator, Pintail 12V
52053 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Mallard Drake 12V
52064 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Mallard Hen 12V
52533 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Pintail 12V
52624 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Canvasback 12V
52243 - XS Battleship Swimmer, Bluebill 12V
53012 - XS Crazy Kicker, Mallard Drake 12V (with timer)
53072 - XS Floating Flasher, Mallard Drake 12V
53077 - XS Splashing-Flasher, Mallard Drake 12V (with timer)
50734 - XS Pulsator, Canada Goose 12V
52753 - XS Swimmer Canada Goose 12V
50053 - XS pulsator mallard combo pack Drake/Drake
50054 - XS pulsator mallard combo pack Drake/Hen
54034 - XS pulsator and Swimmer combo pack Drake/Drake
99117 - XS Battery 12v 2.5Ah Li-ion, 2021 (for all XS motion)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled XS motion decoy battery packs and XS replacement battery packs and contact Higdon Outdoors for free replacement battery packs and chargers.
The firm has received 20 reports of overheating, including nine fires, seven of which involved property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Higdon Outdoors LLC, of Paducah, Kentucky
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.