Helly Hansen Recalls Adult Workwear Sweatshirts and Hoodies Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves 12 styles of Helly Hansen adult workwear sweatshirts and hoodies. The garments are 100% cotton or 95% cotton and 5% elastane and were sold in all sizes in gray, navy and black. HH workwear is printed on the neck label, and Helly Hansen is printed on a label located on the front right-hand side at the bottom of the garment. The inside seam label displays the size, fiber content and washing instructions. The style number is printed on a tag underneath the inside seam label.

The different styles are: Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79208; W Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79209; Manchester Half Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79210; Manchester Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79212; W Manchester Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79213; Manchester Hoodie in navy and black - style 79214; W Manchester Hoodie in navy and black - style 79215 and Manchester Zip Hoodie in navy and black - style 79216;W Manchester Zip Hoodie in navy and black - style 79217; Kensington Zip Hoodie in gray melange and black - style 79243; Kensington Sweatshirt in navy - style 79245; Kensington Zip Sweatshirt in navy - style 79247.