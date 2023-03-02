Helly Hansen Recalls Adult Workwear Sweatshirts and Hoodies Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The recalled clothing fails to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
About 13,900 (In addition, 128,680 were sold in Canada)
Helly Hansen toll-free at 888-889-8950 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at highpri.support.na@hellyhansen.com or online at www.hhworkwear.com/recall-usa or www.hhworkwear.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 12 styles of Helly Hansen adult workwear sweatshirts and hoodies. The garments are 100% cotton or 95% cotton and 5% elastane and were sold in all sizes in gray, navy and black. HH workwear is printed on the neck label, and Helly Hansen is printed on a label located on the front right-hand side at the bottom of the garment. The inside seam label displays the size, fiber content and washing instructions. The style number is printed on a tag underneath the inside seam label.
The different styles are: Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79208; W Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79209; Manchester Half Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79210; Manchester Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79212; W Manchester Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79213; Manchester Hoodie in navy and black - style 79214; W Manchester Hoodie in navy and black - style 79215 and Manchester Zip Hoodie in navy and black - style 79216;W Manchester Zip Hoodie in navy and black - style 79217; Kensington Zip Hoodie in gray melange and black - style 79243; Kensington Sweatshirt in navy - style 79245; Kensington Zip Sweatshirt in navy - style 79247.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Helly Hansen for a full refund or replacement. Helly Hansen will provide a full refund or a credit towards the purchase of a free replacement item upon submission of a photograph of the garment cut in half by email to highpri.support.na@hellyhansen.com.
Helly Hansen (U.S.) Inc., of Sumner, Washington
