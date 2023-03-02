 Skip to main content

Helly Hansen Recalls Adult Workwear Sweatshirts and Hoodies Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

Name of Product:
Adult workwear sweatshirts and hoodies
Hazard:

The recalled clothing fails to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
March 02, 2023
Units:

About 13,900 (In addition, 128,680 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Helly Hansen toll-free at 888-889-8950 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at highpri.support.na@hellyhansen.com or online at www.hhworkwear.com/recall-usa or www.hhworkwear.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 12 styles of Helly Hansen adult workwear sweatshirts and hoodies. The garments are 100% cotton or 95% cotton and 5% elastane and were sold in all sizes in gray, navy and black. HH workwear is printed on the neck label, and Helly Hansen is printed on a label located on the front right-hand side at the bottom of the garment. The inside seam label displays the size, fiber content and washing instructions. The style number is printed on a tag underneath the inside seam label.

The different styles are: Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79208; W Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79209; Manchester Half Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79210; Manchester Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79212; W Manchester Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79213; Manchester Hoodie in navy and black - style 79214; W Manchester Hoodie in navy and black - style 79215 and Manchester Zip Hoodie in navy and black - style 79216;W Manchester Zip Hoodie in navy and black - style 79217; Kensington Zip Hoodie in gray melange and black - style 79243; Kensington Sweatshirt in navy - style 79245; Kensington Zip Sweatshirt in navy - style 79247.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Helly Hansen for a full refund or replacement. Helly Hansen will provide a full refund or a credit towards the purchase of a free replacement item upon submission of a photograph of the garment cut in half by email to highpri.support.na@hellyhansen.com

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Helly Hansen clothing stores and uniform clothing suppliers nationwide and online at www.hhworkwear.com from August 2019 through August 2022 for between $40 to $115.
Importer(s):

Helly Hansen (U.S.) Inc., of Sumner, Washington

Manufactured In:
Sri Lanka and Turkey
Recall number:
23-141

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

