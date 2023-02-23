 Skip to main content

Harbor Freight Tools USA Recalls Replacement Lower Blade Guards for 12-Inch Chicago Electric Miter Saw Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Harbor Freight Tools (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Replacement Lower Blade Guard, Part 15610
  • 12-inch Chicago Electric Power Tools Miter Saw, Item Number 61970
  • 12-inch Miter Saw with Incompatible Blade Guard
  • Serial number on Warning Label of 12-inch Miter Saw, Item Number
Name of Product:
Replacement lower blade guards for 12-inch Chicago Electric Miter Saws
Hazard:

The recalled replacement lower blade guards do not sufficiently cover the saw blade and can break when making a cut, posing an injury hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 23, 2023
Units:

About 7,175

Consumer Contact

Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at https://images.harborfreight.com/hftweb/recalls/15610%Replacement%Guard%Notice.pdf or www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall & Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves replacement lower blade guards sold for Chicago Electric Power Tools brand 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saws bearing item number 61970 and serial numbers less than 370331936. The saw’s item number and serial number are printed on the bottom of the saw’s warning label. The recalled lower blade guards are made of clear polycarbonate and gray polycarbonate with the words “Chicago Electric” stamped into the gray area. There is no serial number for the replacement guard. Only replacement guards, purchased during or after August 2019, are part of this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled replacement lower blade guards and contact Harbor Freight for a free lower guard assembly kit and installation instructions. Harbor Freight is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the recalled replacement lower blade guard breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:
Harbor Freight Tools’ parts service department from August 2019 through September 2022 for between $10 and $30.
Importer(s):

Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, California

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-729
Fast Track Recall
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Replacement Lower Blade Guard, Part 15610
Harbor Freight Tools USA Recalls Replacement Lower Blade Guards for 12-Inch Chicago Electric Miter Saw Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Harbor Freight Tools (Recall Alert)

The recalled replacement lower blade guards do not sufficiently cover the saw blade and can break when making a cut, posing an injury hazard to the user.

Recalled Paradise Grills GX4 Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, and optional side burner)
Paradise Grills Recalls Outdoor Kitchens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Liquid propane (LP) gas can accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinets, causing an explosion when the user relights the grill, posing fire and burn hazards to the user.

Recalled Allpredatorscall.com’s Wicked Lights-branded ScanPro night hunting headlamp
Allpredatorcalls.com Recalls Wicked Lights Night Hunting Headlamps Due to Burn Hazard

A short in the wire on the light can cause the wire to heat up and melt, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled Sun Joe Lawn Mower (model 24V-X2-17LM and model 24V-X2-17LM-CT)
Snow Joe Recalls Sun Joe® Cordless Lawn Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard

The mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Navitas Steel Rolling Chassis and serial number location
Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Imported by Navitas Vehicle Systems

The throttle pedal can stick in the depressed position, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled Key West Knock Down Hammock Stand in Bronze
The Hammock Source Recalls Key West Knock Down Hammock Stands Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The weld attaching the stand to the base can break, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product