Harbor Freight Tools USA Recalls Replacement Lower Blade Guards for 12-Inch Chicago Electric Miter Saw Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Harbor Freight Tools (Recall Alert)

The recalled replacement lower blade guards do not sufficiently cover the saw blade and can break when making a cut, posing an injury hazard to the user.
About 7,175
Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at https://images.harborfreight.com/hftweb/recalls/15610%Replacement%Guard%Notice.pdf or www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall & Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves replacement lower blade guards sold for Chicago Electric Power Tools brand 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saws bearing item number 61970 and serial numbers less than 370331936. The saw’s item number and serial number are printed on the bottom of the saw’s warning label. The recalled lower blade guards are made of clear polycarbonate and gray polycarbonate with the words “Chicago Electric” stamped into the gray area. There is no serial number for the replacement guard. Only replacement guards, purchased during or after August 2019, are part of this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled replacement lower blade guards and contact Harbor Freight for a free lower guard assembly kit and installation instructions. Harbor Freight is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received one report of the recalled replacement lower blade guard breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, California
