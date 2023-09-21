HONEY JOY Recalls Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Description:

The recall involves HONEY JOY COMPANY infant swings, models BB5569US-GR in gray and BB5569US-BE in beige, made of metal and plastic with a cloth seat. The swings measure about 28 inches wide by 28 inches high and 24 inches wide. “Babyjoy” is displayed on the front of the swings and on the seat label. The infant swings include a head pillow, five-point restraint system, canopy with hanging toys, a music function and an adjustable seat. The swings can be powered using AAA batteries or an AC adaptor and include a remote control with Bluetooth functionality. The full model number can be found on the packaging, the instructional literature identifies model BB5569 and the product registration card which consumers may have saved for their records identifies model BB5569US.