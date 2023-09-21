HONEY JOY Recalls Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The swing violates the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because the product was marketed for infant sleep and has an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The swing also violates the Safety Standard for Infant Swings.
About 170
HONEY JOY by e-mail at honeyjoyrecall@hotmail.com or online at www.amazon.com/stores/page/7819DFE1-4BA7-461E-A3CB-B3119C0F57F4 or www.amazon.com/stores/page/3AD84AC7-8A2C-402F-B205-F6D434FA6C53 and click “More” and then “Recall” on the menu bar for more information.
The recall involves HONEY JOY COMPANY infant swings, models BB5569US-GR in gray and BB5569US-BE in beige, made of metal and plastic with a cloth seat. The swings measure about 28 inches wide by 28 inches high and 24 inches wide. “Babyjoy” is displayed on the front of the swings and on the seat label. The infant swings include a head pillow, five-point restraint system, canopy with hanging toys, a music function and an adjustable seat. The swings can be powered using AAA batteries or an AC adaptor and include a remote control with Bluetooth functionality. The full model number can be found on the packaging, the instructional literature identifies model BB5569 and the product registration card which consumers may have saved for their records identifies model BB5569US.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant swing and contact HONEY JOY for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product. HONEY JOY and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
