 Skip to main content

H&M Recalls Men’s Clasp Beaded Bracelets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; High Levels of Lead Content

  • Recalled men’s clasp beaded bracelet
Name of Product:
Men’s clasp beaded bracelets
Hazard:

The clasp on the beaded bracelet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 21, 2023
Units:

About 12,290

Consumer Contact

H&M toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at  www.hm.com and click on customer service at the bottom of the page and then recalled information for more details or directly by visiting https://www2.hm.com/en_us/customer-service/product-and-quality/recalled-items.html.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves men’s clasp beaded bracelets. The double strand bracelet is made with glass and wooden beads and has a trigger clasp. The bracelet has brown, green and orange beads.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled men’s clasp beaded bracelet and contact H&M to return the product in a prepaid mailer for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
H&amp;M stores nationwide and online at www.hm.com from January 2023 through July 2023 for about $13.
Importer(s):

H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P, of New York

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
23-293
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled men’s clasp beaded bracelet
H&M Recalls Men’s Clasp Beaded Bracelets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; High Levels of Lead Content

The clasp on the beaded bracelet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Style # 3022341, vendor # 7000541
The Children's Place Recalls Two Styles of Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the jeans can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Angelica Nightdresses
Children’s Pajamas and Nightdresses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Little Cotton Clothes (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas and nightdresses fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece (Roses)
Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Deux Par Deux (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled The Company Store Children’s White Robes
The Company Store Recalls Children’s White Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at thecompanystore.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s white robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Easter Bunny Necklaces
Easter Bunny Necklaces and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces Recalled Due to High Levels of Cadmium; Imported by Creative Education of Canada

The necklaces have high levels of cadmium. Cadmium is toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product