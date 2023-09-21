H&M Recalls Men’s Clasp Beaded Bracelets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; High Levels of Lead Content

The clasp on the beaded bracelet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 12,290
H&M toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at www.hm.com and click on customer service at the bottom of the page and then recalled information for more details or directly by visiting https://www2.hm.com/en_us/customer-service/product-and-quality/recalled-items.html.
Recall Details
This recall involves men’s clasp beaded bracelets. The double strand bracelet is made with glass and wooden beads and has a trigger clasp. The bracelet has brown, green and orange beads.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled men’s clasp beaded bracelet and contact H&M to return the product in a prepaid mailer for a full refund.
None reported
H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P, of New York
