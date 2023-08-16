Gree Recalls 1.56 Million Dehumidifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Reports of At Least 23 Fires

The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 1.56 million
Visit https://global.gree.com/usa/channels/840.html to sign up for the waitlist. You will be contacted in 6-8 weeks with information on how to register for the recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze, manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. The recalled model numbers are listed below.
Kenmore
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
407.53530310
|
30-pint
|
407.53550310
|
50-pint
|
407.53570310
|
70-pint
|
407.53571310
|
70-pint
GE
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
ADEH50LPQ1
|
50-pint
|
ADEH50LQQ1
|
50-pint
|
ADEH50LRL1
|
50-pint
|
ADEL30LRQ1
|
30-pint
|
ADEL50LRL1
|
50-pint
|
ADEL70LRL1
|
70-pint
|
ADER30LPQ1
|
30-pint
|
ADER30LQQ1
|
30-pint
|
ADER40LPQ1
|
40-pint
|
ADER40LQQ1
|
40-pint
|
ADER50LPQ1
|
50-pint
|
ADER50LQQ1
|
50-pint
|
ADER50LRL1
|
50-pint
|
ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)
|
50-pint
|
ADER65LPQ1
|
65-pint
|
ADER65LQQ1
|
65-pint
|
ADER70LRL1
|
70-pint
|
ADEW30LPQ1
|
30-pint
|
ADEW30LQQ1
|
30-pint
|
ADEW50LPQ1
|
50-pint
|
ADEW50LQQ1
|
50-pint
|
ADEW50LRL1
|
50-pint
|
ADEW65LPQ1
|
65-pint
|
ADEW65LQQ1
|
65-pint
|
ADEW70LRL1
|
70-pint
SoleusAir
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
GL-DEH-45F-2Q3
|
45-pint
|
GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3
|
70-pint
|
GL-DEH-70F-2L3
|
70-pint
|
GM-DEH-30M-1Q3
|
30-pint
|
GM-DEH-45-1Q3
|
45-pint
|
GM-DEH-70-1L3
|
70-pint
|
SG-DEH-25-4
|
25-pint
|
SG-DEH-30E-1Q3
|
30-pint
|
SG-DEH-45E-1Q3
|
45-pint
|
SG-DEH-70E-1L3
|
70-pint
|
SG-DEH-70E-2L3
|
70-pint
Seabreeze
|
DH470SB
|
70-pint
Norpole
|
NPDH30PG-1
|
30-pint
The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front, or side of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front, or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep
Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.
Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers.
