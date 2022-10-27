 Skip to main content

Goalsetter Recalls Wall-Mounted Basketball Goals Due to Serious Impact Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; One Fatality Reported

  • Recalled Wall Mount Series Adjustable Height Goalsetter 48-inch goal
  • Recalled Wall Mount Series Adjustable and Fixed Height Goalsetter 72-inch, 60-inch, and 54-inch goals
  • Recalled Wall-Mounted Goalsetter GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, and 54-inch goals
Name of Product:
Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals
Hazard:

The basketball goal can detach from the wall and fall to the ground posing a serious impact injury hazard and risk of death.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
October 27, 2022
Units:

About 18,000

Consumer Contact

Goalsetter toll-free at 855-951-7460 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.goalsetter.com/pages/basketball-wall-mount-recall or https://www.goalsetter.com and click on “SAFETY & RECALL” at the top of the page for more information. Goalsetter is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Goalsetter Systems Inc., of Evansville, Indiana, are announcing the recall of about 18,000 Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals that can unexpectedly detach from the wall and fall to the ground. This poses a serious impact injury hazard and risk of death to consumers. 

A 14-year-old boy was killed when the recalled Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goal fell on him in Granger, Indiana in June 2018. Goalsetter has received four reports of incidents of the wall-mounted basketball goal detaching from a wall, including the boy’s death. In one of the other incidents a consumer sustained severe facial injuries, and in another incident a consumer sustained a fractured leg. 

CPSC and Goalsetter are urging consumers to stop using the recalled basketball goals immediately and contact Goalsetter for free removal of the basketball goal with a full refund or       a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket.

This recall involves all Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems. The basketball goals have a white Goalsetter logo (a white basketball to the left of the word “Goalsetter” printed in the lower left corner of the backboard).

The recalled basketball goals were sold at SCHEELS stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.dickssportinggoods.com, www.walmart.com, www.competitiveedgeproducts.com and www.target.com from November 1999 through June 2022 for between $919 and $2,250.

Contact Goalsetter toll-free at 855-951-7460 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://www.goalsetter.com/pages/basketball-wall-mount-recall and https://www.goalsetter.com/  and click on “SAFETY & RECALL” at the top of the page for more information. Goalsetter is contacting all known purchasers directly.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled wall-mounted basketball goals immediately and contact Goalsetter for free removal of the basketball goal with a full refund or a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket. 

Incidents/Injuries:

A 14-year-old boy was killed when the recalled Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goal fell on him in Granger, Indiana in June 2018. Goalsetter has received four reports of incidents of the wall-mounted basketball goal detaching from a wall, including the boy’s death. In one of the other incidents a consumer sustained severe facial injuries, and in another incident a consumer sustained a fractured leg. 

 

Sold At:
The recalled basketball goals were sold at SCHEELS stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.dickssportinggoods.com, www.walmart.com, www.competitiveedgeproducts.com and www.target.com from November 1999 through June 2022 for between $919 and $2,250.
Recall number:
23-027
Recalled Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer
Radio Flyer Recalls Cyberquad for Kids, Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Risk of Injury; Sold Exclusively Online by Tesla

The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.  Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.  These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death.

Recalled Punisher Adult Cycling Helmets
Bike USA Recalls Punisher Cycling Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled T101-05 Treadmill
Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls Horizon Fitness Treadmills Due to Fall Hazard

The treadmills can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed, or stop without user input, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled BCD Models BT1380108ML / BT1380108XLXXL – Orange Trim
AQUALUNG Recalls Buoyancy Compensator Devices Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

The dump valve knob can get stuck when the recalled BCD is inflated, opening the dump valve which stops the BCD from fully inflating. This can result in a loss of buoyancy control and poses injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.

Recalled Ancheer E-Bike with water bottle shaped cylindrical battery
E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire, Explosion and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Ancheer

The lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark, posing fire, explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product