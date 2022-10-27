Goalsetter Recalls Wall-Mounted Basketball Goals Due to Serious Impact Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; One Fatality Reported

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Goalsetter Systems Inc., of Evansville, Indiana, are announcing the recall of about 18,000 Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals that can unexpectedly detach from the wall and fall to the ground. This poses a serious impact injury hazard and risk of death to consumers.

A 14-year-old boy was killed when the recalled Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goal fell on him in Granger, Indiana in June 2018. Goalsetter has received four reports of incidents of the wall-mounted basketball goal detaching from a wall, including the boy’s death. In one of the other incidents a consumer sustained severe facial injuries, and in another incident a consumer sustained a fractured leg.

CPSC and Goalsetter are urging consumers to stop using the recalled basketball goals immediately and contact Goalsetter for free removal of the basketball goal with a full refund or a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket.

This recall involves all Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems. The basketball goals have a white Goalsetter logo (a white basketball to the left of the word “Goalsetter” printed in the lower left corner of the backboard).

The recalled basketball goals were sold at SCHEELS stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com , www.dickssportinggoods.com , www.walmart.com , www.competitiveedgeproducts.com and www.target.com from November 1999 through June 2022 for between $919 and $2,250.