 Skip to main content

Gabby Recalls Fritz Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Gabby’s Fritz wall mirror
  • Only D-Ring mirrors are included in this recall.
  • Gabby Home, SCH-151480 and Made in Vietnam are printed on a label located on the back for the mirror.
Name of Product:
D-Ring Fritz Mirrors
Hazard:

The ring and wire hanging mechanism can fail causing the mirror to detach and fall from the wall, posing injury and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 15, 2022
Units:

About 930

Consumer Contact

Gabby toll-free at 844-735-0250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at rmaformsubmission@summerclassics.com, or online at https://gabbyhome.com/fritzmirrorrecall or https://gabbyhome.com/ and click on Recall Information located at the bottom of the landing page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves D-Ring version of the Gabby’s Fritz wall mirrors. The gold and white round mirror measures 36 inches wide by 2.5 inches deep and 36 inches high. It is wrapped in a metal band of antique brass and inset with a ring of tightly woven, glossy faux white seagrass. Only D’Ring mirrors are included in this recall. Gabby Home, SCH-151480 and Made in Vietnam are printed on a label located on the back for the mirror.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Fritz mirror and contact Gabby for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the mirror for a free replacement mirror, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the back of disposed product and certify that the product will no longer be used.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the mirror detaching and falling. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Interior, design and home furnishing stores nationwide from August 2016 through December 2021 for between $900 and $1,100.
Importer(s):

Gabriella White LLC, dba Gabby Home and Gabby, of Pelham, Alabama

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
23-071
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled ESS Universal foam mattress
ESS Universal USA Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Gabby’s Fritz wall mirror
Gabby Recalls Fritz Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The ring and wire hanging mechanism can fail causing the mirror to detach and fall from the wall, posing injury and laceration hazards.

Recalled Good Matters three-wick 21 oz. candle – Hope
Advantage Sales & Marketing Recalls Good Matters Three-Wick Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

The candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures causing the jars to break, posing fire and laceration injury hazards.

Recalled Battery Lithium-Ion Pack
Cordless Window Shades Battery Packs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Ningbo Dooya Mechanic & Electronic Technology Co.

The battery packs can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Hunter Fan 19143 Devon Park 1 Light Wall Sconce in Onyx Bengal
Hunter Fan Recalls Lighting Products Due to Shock Hazard

The internal wires in the lights can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard to the consumer.

Recalled Amazon Basics Executive Desk Chair -black
Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics Desk Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The chairs’ leg base can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product