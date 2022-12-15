Gabby Recalls Fritz Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The ring and wire hanging mechanism can fail causing the mirror to detach and fall from the wall, posing injury and laceration hazards.
About 930
Gabby toll-free at 844-735-0250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at rmaformsubmission@summerclassics.com, or online at https://gabbyhome.com/fritzmirrorrecall or https://gabbyhome.com/ and click on Recall Information located at the bottom of the landing page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves D-Ring version of the Gabby’s Fritz wall mirrors. The gold and white round mirror measures 36 inches wide by 2.5 inches deep and 36 inches high. It is wrapped in a metal band of antique brass and inset with a ring of tightly woven, glossy faux white seagrass. Only D’Ring mirrors are included in this recall. Gabby Home, SCH-151480 and Made in Vietnam are printed on a label located on the back for the mirror.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Fritz mirror and contact Gabby for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the mirror for a free replacement mirror, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the back of disposed product and certify that the product will no longer be used.
The firm has received seven reports of the mirror detaching and falling. No injuries have been reported.
Gabriella White LLC, dba Gabby Home and Gabby, of Pelham, Alabama
