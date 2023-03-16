Fredericksburg Farms Recalls 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids Due to Laceration Hazard

Some of the glass lids are too tight causing the jar to break when the lid is forcibly removed, posing a laceration hazard.
About 6,500
Fredericksburg Farms toll-free at 888-359-2993 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@ffarms.com or online at https://www.fbgfarms.com and click on the recall link on the homepage or https://www.fbgfarms.com/pages/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 10-ounce Scented Candles in a square glass jar with a glass lid. The model number and UPC code are printed on the label on the bottom of the jar. Fredericksburg Farms is printed on the front of the jar.
The following 15 scents of candles are included in the recall:
|
Model #
|
Scent
|
UPC Code
|
D2001A
|
West Texas Saddle Leather, 10 oz.
|
8 00565 80822 2
|
D2009A
|
Buttery Vanilla, 10 oz.
|
8 00565 80826 0
|
D2011A
|
Creme Brulee, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80828 4
|
D2012A
|
Spiced Orange, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80830 7
|
D2013A
|
Hill Country Christmas, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80832 1
|
D2017A
|
Bird of Paradise, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80834 5
|
D2025A
|
Hill Country Lavender, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80840 6
|
D2042A
|
Sandalwood Currant, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80854 3
|
D3100A
|
Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80856 7
|
D3101A
|
Autumn Harvest, 10 o.
|
8 00565 80858 1
|
D3111A
|
Spiced Chestnut, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80876 5
|
D3112A
|
Snowy Mountain Lodge, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80877 2
|
D3113A
|
Peppercorn & Ginger, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80878 9
|
D3115A
|
Teakwood & Mahogany, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80880 2
|
D3116A
|
Vanilla Birch, 10 oz. (Small)
|
8 00565 80881 9
|
|
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scented candles and should not attempt to forcibly remove the lid if it does not come off easily. Contact Fredericksburg Farms for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund.
The firm has received four reports of consumers receiving lacerations on their hands after the glass candle jars broke.
