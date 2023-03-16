 Skip to main content

Fredericksburg Farms Recalls 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Fredericksburg Farms 10-ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids
  • Candles with a Lot Code/MFG sticker on the back of the candle (in photo) are not included in this recall.
Name of Product:
Fredericksburg Farms 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids
Hazard:

Some of the glass lids are too tight causing the jar to break when the lid is forcibly removed, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 16, 2023
Units:

About 6,500

Consumer Contact

Fredericksburg Farms toll-free at 888-359-2993 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@ffarms.com or online at https://www.fbgfarms.com and click on the recall link on the homepage or https://www.fbgfarms.com/pages/recall  for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 10-ounce Scented Candles in a square glass jar with a glass lid. The model number and UPC code are printed on the label on the bottom of the jar.   Fredericksburg Farms is printed on the front of the jar.

The following 15 scents of candles are included in the recall:

Model #

Scent

UPC Code

D2001A

West Texas Saddle Leather, 10 oz.

8 00565 80822 2   

D2009A

Buttery Vanilla, 10 oz.

8 00565 80826 0    

D2011A

Creme Brulee, 10 oz.  (Small)

8 00565 80828 4   

D2012A

Spiced Orange, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80830 7     

D2013A

Hill Country Christmas, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80832 1   

D2017A

Bird of Paradise, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80834 5

D2025A

Hill Country Lavender, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80840 6 

D2042A

Sandalwood Currant, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80854 3

D3100A

Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80856 7      

D3101A

Autumn Harvest, 10 o.

8 00565 80858 1  

D3111A

Spiced Chestnut, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80876 5

D3112A

Snowy Mountain Lodge, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80877 2

D3113A

Peppercorn & Ginger, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80878 9     

D3115A

Teakwood & Mahogany, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80880 2       

D3116A

Vanilla Birch, 10 oz. (Small)

8 00565 80881 9  

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scented candles and should not attempt to forcibly remove the lid if it does not come off easily. Contact Fredericksburg Farms for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of consumers receiving lacerations on their hands after the glass candle jars broke.

Sold At:
Buc-ee’s stores and other smaller gift shops in the South and Southwest United States and online at www.fbgfarms.com from October 2022 through February 2023 for about $18.
Manufacturer(s):
Fredericksburg Distribution, dba Fredericksburg Farms, of Fredericksburg, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-156
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

