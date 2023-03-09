Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls All Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets Sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories, More than 3.2 Million, Due to Choking Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, of Pine Brook, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories, which totals more than 3.2 million units. The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard to children.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths. One fatal incident involved a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico, and the other fatal incident involved a 9-month-old child in 2015 in Japan (with a pacifier accessory distributed by Epoch Japan).

Take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately and contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier accessory along with contact information and confirmation of destruction to receive a free replacement accessory.

This recall involves all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. The following item numbers are printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

ITEM DESCRIPTION CC1407 SANDY CAT TWINS CC1450 CHIHUAHUA TWINS CC1459 BORDER COLLIE TWINS CC1481 HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS CC1491 FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS CC1508 WILDER PANDA TWINS CC1510 CUDDLE BEAR TWINS CC1529 SLYDALE FOX TWINS CC1533 HAWTHORNE TWINS CC1571 ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS CC1586 PERSIAN CAT TWINS CC1641 FISHER CAT TWINS CC1643 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN CC1664 HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES CC1689 BUTTERCUP TWINS CC1694 CC SILK CAT TWINS CC1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS CC1750 BABY NURSERY SET CC1761 TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9 CC1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS CC1924 BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN CC1955 JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK CC1965 CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1 CC2006 BEAGLE TWINS CC2019 YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS CC2067 ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT CC2269 BABYS NURSERY SET CC2269P4 BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4 CC2484 JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN CC2537 BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE CC2537P4 SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4 CC2597 NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET CC2598 BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT CF1407 BL SANDY CAT TWINS CF1412 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS CF1416 BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS CF1418 BL YELLOW LAB TWNS CF1424 SILK CAT TWINS CF1429 BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS CF1481 BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS CF1491 BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS CF1510 BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS CF1513 BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET CF1520 BL WILDER PANDA TWNS CF1526 BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS CF1554 BL BABYS NURSERY SET CF1586 BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS CF1717 BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE CF1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS CF1750 BL BABY NURSERY SET CF1761 BL TWINS ASSORTMENT CF1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS CF2537 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE CF2537P4 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

They were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80.

Contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page or https://calicocritters.com/en-us/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.

The products were manufactured in China and imported by Epoch Everlasting Play LLC.