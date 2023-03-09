 Skip to main content

Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls All Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets Sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories, More than 3.2 Million, Due to Choking Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

  • Recalled bottle in yellow and recalled pacifier in pink
  • Example Item CC2019 Yellow Labrador Twins with recalled bottle in yellow and recalled pacifier in pink
Name of Product:
Calico Critters® Animal Figures and Sets sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories
Hazard:

The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 09, 2023
Consumer Contact

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page or https://calicocritters.com/en-us/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, of Pine Brook, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories, which totals more than 3.2 million units.  The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard to children.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths.  One fatal incident involved a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico, and the other fatal incident involved a 9-month-old child in 2015 in Japan (with a pacifier accessory distributed by Epoch Japan).

Take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately and contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier accessory along with contact information and confirmation of destruction to receive a free replacement accessory. 

This recall involves all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories.  The following item numbers are printed on the bottom of the product packaging.  The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors.  One style of the bottle has two yellow handles.  The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

ITEM

DESCRIPTION

CC1407

SANDY CAT TWINS

CC1450

CHIHUAHUA TWINS

CC1459

BORDER COLLIE TWINS

CC1481

HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CC1491

FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CC1508

WILDER PANDA TWINS

CC1510

CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CC1529

SLYDALE FOX TWINS

CC1533

HAWTHORNE TWINS

CC1571

ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS

CC1586

PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CC1641

FISHER CAT TWINS

CC1643

BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN

CC1664

HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES

CC1689

BUTTERCUP TWINS

CC1694

CC SILK CAT TWINS

CC1737

BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CC1750

BABY NURSERY SET

CC1761

TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9

CC1795

BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CC1924

BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN

CC1955

JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK

CC1965

CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1

CC2006

BEAGLE TWINS

CC2019

YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS

CC2067

ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT

CC2269

BABYS NURSERY SET

CC2269P4

BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4

CC2484

JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN

CC2537

BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE

CC2537P4

SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4

CC2597

NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CC2598

BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT

CF1407

BL SANDY CAT TWINS

CF1412

BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS

CF1416

BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS

CF1418

BL YELLOW LAB TWNS

CF1424

SILK CAT TWINS

CF1429

BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS

CF1481

BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CF1491

BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CF1510

BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CF1513

BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CF1520

BL WILDER PANDA TWNS

  CF1526

BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS

  CF1554

BL BABYS NURSERY SET

CF1586

BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CF1717

BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE

CF1737

BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CF1750

BL BABY NURSERY SET

CF1761

BL TWINS ASSORTMENT

CF1795

BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CF2537

BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

CF2537P4

BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

They were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80.

Contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page or https://calicocritters.com/en-us/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.

The products were manufactured in China and imported by Epoch Everlasting Play LLC.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children and contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier accessory along with contact information and confirmation of destruction to receive a free replacement accessory.  

Importer(s):

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-150

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

