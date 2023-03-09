Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls All Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets Sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories, More than 3.2 Million, Due to Choking Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard to children.
Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, of Pine Brook, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories, which totals more than 3.2 million units. The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard to children.
Epoch Everlasting Play LLC is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths. One fatal incident involved a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico, and the other fatal incident involved a 9-month-old child in 2015 in Japan (with a pacifier accessory distributed by Epoch Japan).
Take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately and contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier accessory along with contact information and confirmation of destruction to receive a free replacement accessory.
This recall involves all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. The following item numbers are printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.
|
ITEM
|
DESCRIPTION
|
CC1407
|
SANDY CAT TWINS
|
CC1450
|
CHIHUAHUA TWINS
|
CC1459
|
BORDER COLLIE TWINS
|
CC1481
|
HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
|
CC1491
|
FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
|
CC1508
|
WILDER PANDA TWINS
|
CC1510
|
CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
|
CC1529
|
SLYDALE FOX TWINS
|
CC1533
|
HAWTHORNE TWINS
|
CC1571
|
ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS
|
CC1586
|
PERSIAN CAT TWINS
|
CC1641
|
FISHER CAT TWINS
|
CC1643
|
BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN
|
CC1664
|
HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES
|
CC1689
|
BUTTERCUP TWINS
|
CC1694
|
CC SILK CAT TWINS
|
CC1737
|
BL TOY POODLE TWINS
|
CC1750
|
BABY NURSERY SET
|
CC1761
|
TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9
|
CC1795
|
BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
|
CC1924
|
BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN
|
CC1955
|
JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK
|
CC1965
|
CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1
|
CC2006
|
BEAGLE TWINS
|
CC2019
|
YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS
|
CC2067
|
ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT
|
CC2269
|
BABYS NURSERY SET
|
CC2269P4
|
BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4
|
CC2484
|
JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN
|
CC2537
|
BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE
|
CC2537P4
|
SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4
|
CC2597
|
NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
|
CC2598
|
BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT
|
CF1407
|
BL SANDY CAT TWINS
|
CF1412
|
BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS
|
CF1416
|
BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS
|
CF1418
|
BL YELLOW LAB TWNS
|
CF1424
|
SILK CAT TWINS
|
CF1429
|
BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS
|
CF1481
|
BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
|
CF1491
|
BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
|
CF1510
|
BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
|
CF1513
|
BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
|
CF1520
|
BL WILDER PANDA TWNS
|
CF1526
|
BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS
|
CF1554
|
BL BABYS NURSERY SET
|
CF1586
|
BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS
|
CF1717
|
BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE
|
CF1737
|
BL TOY POODLE TWINS
|
CF1750
|
BL BABY NURSERY SET
|
CF1761
|
BL TWINS ASSORTMENT
|
CF1795
|
BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
|
CF2537
|
BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
|
CF2537P4
|
BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
They were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80.
Contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page or https://calicocritters.com/en-us/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.
The products were manufactured in China and imported by Epoch Everlasting Play LLC.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children and contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier accessory along with contact information and confirmation of destruction to receive a free replacement accessory.
Epoch Everlasting Play LLC
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
