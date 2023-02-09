English Riding Supply Recalls Ovation Protege Equestrian Helmets Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The recalled helmets fail to meet the impact requirements of the ASTM F1163-15 standard for this type of helmet, posing an impact injury hazard to riders who fall.
About 49,300 (In addition, about 5,270 were sold in Canada)
English Riding Supply toll-free at 866-569-1600 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by e-mail at helmets@englishridingsupply.com or online at https://www.englishridingsupply.com/ProtegeRecall or www.ovationriding.com/ProtegeRecall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ovation Protégé model equestrian helmets manufactured from December 2020 through December 2022 and sold in multiple colors and finishes. The Ovation Protégé is an equestrian helmet that is certified by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) to the ASTM F1163-15 standard. An SEI certification label, which includes the model name and date of manufacture, is located inside the helmets. “OV” is printed on the front of the helmets.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ovation Protégé helmets and return them to the retailer they were purchased from or to any Ovation authorized dealer for a free replacement Ovation Deluxe Schooler helmet or contact English Riding Supply for a $60 refund.
The replacement helmet or refund will be provided upon return of the recalled helmet OR proof of destruction of the recalled helmet. (Consumers are not required to return the physical helmet to English Riding Supply.) To destroy recalled helmets, consumers should cut off the harness straps. Consumers should email a photo of the cut harness and a photo of the interior manufacturing label, clearly showing the manufacturing date and serial number, to helmets@englishridingsupply.com. The manufacturing label is located on the interior foam liner underneath the comfort liner, so consumers will need to remove the comfort liner to access the manufacturing label.
Consumers can watch a video showing the destruction process at https://www.englishridingsupply.com/ProtegeRecall or www.ovationriding.com/ProtegeRecall
None reported
English Riding Supply LLC, of Scranton, Pennsylvania (12/31/2021-Present) ERS Equestrian Inc., f/k/a English Riding Suppl Inc., of Scranton, Pennsylvania (Prior to 12/31/2021)
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.