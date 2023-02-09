English Riding Supply Recalls Ovation Protege Equestrian Helmets Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ovation Protégé helmets and return them to the retailer they were purchased from or to any Ovation authorized dealer for a free replacement Ovation Deluxe Schooler helmet or contact English Riding Supply for a $60 refund.

The replacement helmet or refund will be provided upon return of the recalled helmet OR proof of destruction of the recalled helmet. (Consumers are not required to return the physical helmet to English Riding Supply.) To destroy recalled helmets, consumers should cut off the harness straps. Consumers should email a photo of the cut harness and a photo of the interior manufacturing label, clearly showing the manufacturing date and serial number, to helmets@englishridingsupply.com . The manufacturing label is located on the interior foam liner underneath the comfort liner, so consumers will need to remove the comfort liner to access the manufacturing label.

