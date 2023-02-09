 Skip to main content

English Riding Supply Recalls Ovation Protege Equestrian Helmets Due to Impact Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Ovation Protégé equestrian helmet in metallic finish
  • SEI certification label inside the helmets
Name of Product:
Equestrian helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets fail to meet the impact requirements of the ASTM F1163-15 standard for this type of helmet, posing an impact injury hazard to riders who fall.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 09, 2023
Units:

About 49,300 (In addition, about 5,270 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

English Riding Supply toll-free at 866-569-1600 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by e-mail at helmets@englishridingsupply.com or online at https://www.englishridingsupply.com/ProtegeRecall or www.ovationriding.com/ProtegeRecall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ovation Protégé model equestrian helmets manufactured from December 2020 through December 2022 and sold in multiple colors and finishes. The Ovation Protégé is an equestrian helmet that is certified by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) to the ASTM F1163-15 standard. An SEI certification label, which includes the model name and date of manufacture, is located inside the helmets.  “OV” is printed on the front of the helmets.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ovation Protégé helmets and return them to the retailer they were purchased from or to any Ovation authorized dealer for a free replacement Ovation Deluxe Schooler helmet or contact English Riding Supply for a $60 refund.
The replacement helmet or refund will be provided upon return of the recalled helmet OR proof of destruction of the recalled helmet. (Consumers are not required to return the physical helmet to English Riding Supply.) To destroy recalled helmets, consumers should cut off the harness straps. Consumers should email a photo of the cut harness and a photo of the interior manufacturing label, clearly showing the manufacturing date and serial number, to helmets@englishridingsupply.com. The manufacturing label is located on the interior foam liner underneath the comfort liner, so consumers will need to remove the comfort liner to access the manufacturing label.
 

Consumers can watch a video showing the destruction process at https://www.englishridingsupply.com/ProtegeRecall or www.ovationriding.com/ProtegeRecall 

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Tack shops and English equestrian specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.statelinetack.com from January 2021 through December 2022 for between $58 and $66.
Importer(s):

English Riding Supply LLC, of Scranton, Pennsylvania (12/31/2021-Present) ERS Equestrian Inc., f/k/a English Riding Suppl Inc., of Scranton, Pennsylvania (Prior to 12/31/2021)

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
23-116
Fast Track Recall
Recalled Ovation Protégé equestrian helmet in metallic finish
