Empower Brands Recalls PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Makers Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product:
PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers
Hazard:

Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 18, 2023
Units:

About 456,000

Consumer Contact

Empower Brands toll-free at 866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers. The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage. The PowerXL logo is located on top of the waffle maker. The product measures approximately 5 inches in diameter (Model ESWM02), or 7 inches in diameter (Model ESWM03). The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag attached to the power cord, with all date codes included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 44 reports of incidents including 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

Sold At:
Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online at www.QVC.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30 and $60.
Importer(s):

Tristar Products Inc. of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida until February 17, 2022, and after February 17, 2022, Tristar Products Inc. on behalf of Empower Brands, LLC of Middleton, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-205

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Empower Brands Recalls PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Makers Due to Burn Hazard

