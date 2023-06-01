 Skip to main content

Empower Brands Recalls Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

Name of Product:
PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers
Hazard:

The juicers can rupture during use, striking consumers and posing a laceration hazard, or can leave small particle shavings in the juice, posing an ingestion hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 01, 2023
Units:

About 469,000 (In addition, about 10,900 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Empower Brands toll-free at 866-606-2441 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at juicerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/juicer or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves PowerXL Models SHL96 and SHL90-SC Self-Cleaning Juicers. They are countertop, brushed stainless steel, self-cleaning juicers, with a built-in automatic shut-off system. The PowerXL logo is located on the front of the juicer. The model numbers and UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the Model SHL96 and on the back of the SHL90-SC juicer. 

 

Model

UPC

SHL96 

7-52356-83067-0

SHL90-SC 

7-52356-83138-7
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Empower Brands is aware of 261 reports of incidents including 47 reports of injuries, some of which involved severe cuts requiring emergency treatment, stitches, bruises and ingestion of small particles requiring medical attention.

Sold At:
Model SHL90-SC was sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com and model SHL96 was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, including online at www.amazon.com from September 2020 through August 2022 for between $65 and $100.
Importer(s):

Tristar Products Inc., of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, until February 17, 2022, and after February 17, 2022, Tristar Products Inc. on behalf of Empower Brands LLC, of Middleton, Wisconsin.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-213

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled PowerXL Model SHL96 Self-Cleaning Juicer
