Empower Brands Recalls Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

The juicers can rupture during use, striking consumers and posing a laceration hazard, or can leave small particle shavings in the juice, posing an ingestion hazard to consumers.
About 469,000 (In addition, about 10,900 were sold in Canada)
Empower Brands toll-free at 866-606-2441 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at juicerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/juicer or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves PowerXL Models SHL96 and SHL90-SC Self-Cleaning Juicers. They are countertop, brushed stainless steel, self-cleaning juicers, with a built-in automatic shut-off system. The PowerXL logo is located on the front of the juicer. The model numbers and UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the Model SHL96 and on the back of the SHL90-SC juicer.
|
Model
|
UPC
|
SHL96
|
7-52356-83067-0
|
SHL90-SC
|
7-52356-83138-7
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.
Empower Brands is aware of 261 reports of incidents including 47 reports of injuries, some of which involved severe cuts requiring emergency treatment, stitches, bruises and ingestion of small particles requiring medical attention.
Tristar Products Inc., of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, until February 17, 2022, and after February 17, 2022, Tristar Products Inc. on behalf of Empower Brands LLC, of Middleton, Wisconsin.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.