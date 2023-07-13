 Skip to main content

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled White Laundry Center
  • Recalled Titanium Laundry Center
Name of Product:
Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers
Hazard:

The felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward which can lead to lint accumulation, creating a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 13, 2023
Units:

About 13,600

Consumer Contact

Online at https://www.LaundryCenterRecall.com or online at www.Frigidaire.com and click the “Product Recalls” link at the top of the page for more information or by phone at 800-747-4620 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or via email at laundrycenterrecall@Electrolux.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers with model numbers FFLG4033QW and FFLG4033QT. The Laundry Centers were sold in white and titanium colors and have “FRIGIDAIRE” written below the dryer door. The serial number is located on a white sticker inside the dryer door, and the following serial numbers are included in this recall:

Model Numbers

Serial Numbers

FFLG4033QWX

4E44114739 through 4E81603034

FFLG4033QTX

4E44308482 through 4E81603380
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the dryer of the recalled Laundry Centers and contact Electrolux Group for a free inspection, repair and lint removal service. Electrolux Group is contacting known purchasers directly. Consumers can continue to use the washer which is unaffected by the issue.

Incidents/Injuries:

Electrolux Group has received 23 reports of fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from October 2014 through April 2018 for about $1,400.
Manufacturer(s):
Electrolux Home Products Inc, of Charlotte, North Carolina
Importer(s):

Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-244

