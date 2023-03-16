 Skip to main content

Ecoxall Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and Potassium Hydroxide Flakes Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Ecoxall Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and UPC
  • Recalled Ecoxall Potassium Hydroxide Flakes and UPC
Name of Product:
Ecoxall Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide
Hazard:

The products contain sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” for poisonous chemicals.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 16, 2023
Units:

About 440

Consumer Contact

Ecoxall collect at 248-983-6760 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at EcoxallLLC@gmail.com or online at https://ecoxallchemical.com/pages/press-releases or www.EcoxallChemical.com and click on "CLICK HERE FOR RECALL INFORMATION" at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Ecoxall sodium hydroxide caustic soda beads and the potassium hydroxide flakes sold in two-pound plastic sealable bags. These products are commonly used for soapmaking and cleaning. The bag containing sodium hydroxide has a red label with “99% Pure CAUSTIC SODA BEADS Sodium Hydroxide/Lye” on the front. The UPC is “81009340058” and is located on the front of the packaging, The bag containing potassium hydroxide has a blue label with “POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE FLAKES.” The UPC is “855126007125” and is located on the front of the packaging. Ecoxall is printed on the front of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and store them in a safe location out of sight and reach of children. Consumers should contact Ecoxall for instructions on how to dispose of the recalled product at their local hazardous waste center and how to receive a full refund. Consumers should confirm they have disposed of the recalled product by email, along with a photo of the recalled product or disposal receipt, to EcoxallLLC@gmail.com to receive the refund. Amazon is contacting all purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com from August 2022 through October 2022 for about $15.
Retailer:

Ecoxall, of Brighton, Michigan

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-155

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Ecoxall Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and UPC
Ecoxall Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and Potassium Hydroxide Flakes Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The products contain sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” for poisonous chemicals.

Recalled Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets
Pfizer Recalls Nurtec ODT Prescription Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled prescription drugs must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Aprepitant Capsules 125 mg – NDC 0781-2323-68 – Carton
Sandoz Recalls Aprepitant Capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream Prescription Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled prescription drugs and products that contain lidocaine must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Cream
Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com; Risk of Poisoning; Imported by Liu Xianli

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The tattoo numbing cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.

Recalled Liftactiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules 1.8ML (10 Pack)
Vichy Laboratoires Recalls LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass packaging of the small, sealed vials (ampoules) can weaken over time and break when opened, posing a laceration hazard to fingers and hands.   

Recalled Hempväna- Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine 4 ounce jar
Telebrands Recalls Hempvana Pain Relief Products with Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The products contain the substance lidocaine which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed or placed on the skin of young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product