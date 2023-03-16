Ecoxall Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and Potassium Hydroxide Flakes Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The products contain sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” for poisonous chemicals.
About 440
Ecoxall collect at 248-983-6760 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at EcoxallLLC@gmail.com or online at https://ecoxallchemical.com/pages/press-releases or www.EcoxallChemical.com and click on "CLICK HERE FOR RECALL INFORMATION" at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Ecoxall sodium hydroxide caustic soda beads and the potassium hydroxide flakes sold in two-pound plastic sealable bags. These products are commonly used for soapmaking and cleaning. The bag containing sodium hydroxide has a red label with “99% Pure CAUSTIC SODA BEADS Sodium Hydroxide/Lye” on the front. The UPC is “81009340058” and is located on the front of the packaging, The bag containing potassium hydroxide has a blue label with “POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE FLAKES.” The UPC is “855126007125” and is located on the front of the packaging. Ecoxall is printed on the front of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and store them in a safe location out of sight and reach of children. Consumers should contact Ecoxall for instructions on how to dispose of the recalled product at their local hazardous waste center and how to receive a full refund. Consumers should confirm they have disposed of the recalled product by email, along with a photo of the recalled product or disposal receipt, to EcoxallLLC@gmail.com to receive the refund. Amazon is contacting all purchasers.
Ecoxall, of Brighton, Michigan
