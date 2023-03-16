Ecoxall Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and Potassium Hydroxide Flakes Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Description:

This recall involves the Ecoxall sodium hydroxide caustic soda beads and the potassium hydroxide flakes sold in two-pound plastic sealable bags. These products are commonly used for soapmaking and cleaning. The bag containing sodium hydroxide has a red label with “99% Pure CAUSTIC SODA BEADS Sodium Hydroxide/Lye” on the front. The UPC is “81009340058” and is located on the front of the packaging, The bag containing potassium hydroxide has a blue label with “POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE FLAKES.” The UPC is “855126007125” and is located on the front of the packaging. Ecoxall is printed on the front of the product.