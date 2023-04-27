Easter Bunny Necklaces and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces Recalled Due to High Levels of Cadmium; Imported by Creative Education of Canada

The necklaces have high levels of cadmium. Cadmium is toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 4,300
Creative Education of Canada at 800-982-2642 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@greatpretenders.ca or online at www.greatpretenders.ca and click on “Product Recall” for more information or visit https://shopgreatpretenders.com/pages/product-recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Easter Bunny Necklace with model number 86140 and the Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace with model number 90422 printed on the back of the packaging. The recalled bunny necklaces have a white bunny holding an Easter egg and a gold-colored chain. The recalled butterfly necklaces have blue, pink or purple stones on the butterfly’s wings and a gold-colored chain. They were sold threaded through a white plastic backing. “Great Pretenders” is printed on the tag.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Easter Bunny and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace and contact Creative Education of Canada for a full refund. Consumers should cut the recalled necklace chain in half (with scissors) and provide a photo to the firm as proof of destruction. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
Creative Education of Canada Inc., of Canada
