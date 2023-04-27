 Skip to main content

Easter Bunny Necklaces and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces Recalled Due to High Levels of Cadmium; Imported by Creative Education of Canada

  • Recalled Easter Bunny Necklaces
  • Recalled Butterfly Jewel Necklaces
Name of Product:
Easter Bunny and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces
Hazard:

The necklaces have high levels of cadmium. Cadmium is toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 27, 2023
Units:

About 4,300

Consumer Contact

Creative Education of Canada at 800-982-2642 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@greatpretenders.ca or online at www.greatpretenders.ca and click on “Product Recall” for more information or visit https://shopgreatpretenders.com/pages/product-recall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Easter Bunny Necklace with model number 86140 and the Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace with model number 90422 printed on the back of the packaging. The recalled bunny necklaces have a white bunny holding an Easter egg and a gold-colored chain. The recalled butterfly necklaces have blue, pink or purple stones on the butterfly’s wings and a gold-colored chain. They were sold threaded through a white plastic backing. “Great Pretenders” is printed on the tag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Easter Bunny and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace and contact Creative Education of Canada for a full refund. Consumers should cut the recalled necklace chain in half (with scissors) and provide a photo to the firm as proof of destruction. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Toy and gift stores nationwide and online at greatpretenders.ca from January 2023 through March 2023 for about $2 (Easter Bunny necklace) and $4 (Boutique Butterfly Jewel necklace).
Importer(s):

Creative Education of Canada Inc., of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-192
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Easter Bunny Necklaces
Easter Bunny Necklaces and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces Recalled Due to High Levels of Cadmium; Imported by Creative Education of Canada

The necklaces have high levels of cadmium. Cadmium is toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Bagno Milano Children’s Robes
Bagno Milano Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Changshu Lingshang Trading NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (yellow chicken)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Changshu Lingshang Trading; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled FunnyPaja Bathrobe
Children’s Bathrobes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by FunnyPaja; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s bathrobes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Arshiner nightgown - “Cat meow” print
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Arshiner; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Goumi children’s robes in natural and alabaster color
Goumi Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product