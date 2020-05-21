Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Manufactured by Addo Play; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The red cube can come apart or detach during use and release the small white ball inside the cube, posing a choking hazard to infants.
About 9,300
Just Play toll-free at 888-974-9477 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at hello@addoplay.com, or visit https://www.addoplay.com/product-safety-notices/ or https://www.addoplay.com and click on “Product Safety Notices”” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter toys. The toy has a white and gray base, holds six colored, shaped pieces with lights, and makes sounds and music. “Little Senses” is printed on the side of the base. The toy was marketed for children between ages 6 to 36 months of age. The item code for the sorter toy 82756 is located on the base of the main unit. The batch code on the product is located on the base of the main unit, and corresponds to date of manufacture as follows:
The two batch codes relate to the following production dates.
Batch Code Production Date
1420WB01 May 21, 2020
3280WB01 Nov 23, 2020
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children, stop using the recalled red cube, discard them, and contact Addo Play for a free replacement red cube. The shape sorter toy can be used without the red cube.
None reported in the U.S
Just Play LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida
