Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Manufactured by Addo Play; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

Description:

This recall involves the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter toys. The toy has a white and gray base, holds six colored, shaped pieces with lights, and makes sounds and music. “Little Senses” is printed on the side of the base. The toy was marketed for children between ages 6 to 36 months of age. The item code for the sorter toy 82756 is located on the base of the main unit. The batch code on the product is located on the base of the main unit, and corresponds to date of manufacture as follows:

The two batch codes relate to the following production dates.

Batch Code Production Date

1420WB01 May 21, 2020

3280WB01 Nov 23, 2020