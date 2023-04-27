 Skip to main content

EGL Motor Recalls ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

  • Recalled ACE K125 Youth ATV
  • Recalled ACE T125 Youth ATV
  • Recalled ACE C125 Youth ATV
  • Model number plate for recalled ACE K125 Youth ATV
  • Model number plate for recalled ACE T125 Youth ATV
  • Model number plate for recalled ACE C125 Youth ATV
Name of Product:
EGL Motor ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The Ace-branded K125 and C125 models exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older, posing a risk of high-speed crash. For T125 and C125 models, the parking brakes do not prevent movement of the vehicle, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 27, 2023
Units:

About 4,000

Consumer Contact

EGL Motor toll-free at 866-496-9919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at service@eglmotor.us or online at https://www.eglmotor.us/recall.html or www.eglmotor.us and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves EGL Motor’s ACE-branded Youth ATVs, models K125, T125 and C125. The vehicles were sold in various colors including orange, red, blue, pink and green and marketed for children ages 10 and older. The model name “ACE POWER K125,” “ACE POWER T125” or “ACE POWER CONQUEROR” is displayed on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is stamped into the metal plate located on the left side, under the rear body. The phrase “This ATV is subject to EGL MOTOR INC’s action plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” is printed on a label located under the model number plate.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact EGL Motor to schedule an appointment for a free repair from an authorized repair shop. The firm will repair reflectors, headlights, chest protector, engine stop switch, parking brake, maximum speeds, and spark arrestor on the recalled models.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
AWL Distribution, BV Powersports, and other authorized dealerships nationwide and online at www.Dmwholesalepowersports.com, www.Jaguarpowersports.com www.Jlmotorsports.com, www.Powersportsmaxatvs.com, www.Gokartsusa.com, www.Saferwholesale.com, www.Thriftscooters.com, and www.Wholesaleatv.com from May 2020 through March 2022 for between $550 and $2,800.
Importer(s):

EGL Motor Inc., of El Monte, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-191

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled ACE K125 Youth ATV
EGL Motor Recalls ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The Ace-branded K125 and C125 models exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older, posing a risk of high-speed crash. For T125 and C125 models, the parking brakes do not prevent movement of the vehicle, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Vijayli-US Pool Drain Cover
Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and Entrapment Hazard; Imported by Vijayli-US (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceiver
Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communication

The recalled transceivers can unexpectedly enter search mode due to interference from other beacons. If this occurs, the device could fail to transmit the position of survivors of an avalanche, resulting in delayed search and rescue operations, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow.

Recalled Ejoyous Pool Drain Covers
Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to the Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and Entrapment Hazard; Imported by Liusin (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Pickloud-US drain cover
Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Pickloud-US (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Rollerblade Fury Inline Skate in Black/White
Rollerblade USA Recalls Youth In-Line Skates Due to Fall Hazard

The brake support for the rear brake of the inline skates can fracture or separate, which can reduce user stability, increasing the risk of a fall.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product