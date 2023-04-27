EGL Motor Recalls ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The Ace-branded K125 and C125 models exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older, posing a risk of high-speed crash. For T125 and C125 models, the parking brakes do not prevent movement of the vehicle, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.
About 4,000
EGL Motor toll-free at 866-496-9919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at service@eglmotor.us or online at https://www.eglmotor.us/recall.html or www.eglmotor.us and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
The recall involves EGL Motor’s ACE-branded Youth ATVs, models K125, T125 and C125. The vehicles were sold in various colors including orange, red, blue, pink and green and marketed for children ages 10 and older. The model name “ACE POWER K125,” “ACE POWER T125” or “ACE POWER CONQUEROR” is displayed on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is stamped into the metal plate located on the left side, under the rear body. The phrase “This ATV is subject to EGL MOTOR INC’s action plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” is printed on a label located under the model number plate.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact EGL Motor to schedule an appointment for a free repair from an authorized repair shop. The firm will repair reflectors, headlights, chest protector, engine stop switch, parking brake, maximum speeds, and spark arrestor on the recalled models.
EGL Motor Inc., of El Monte, Calif.
