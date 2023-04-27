EGL Motor Recalls ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

Description:

The recall involves EGL Motor’s ACE-branded Youth ATVs, models K125, T125 and C125. The vehicles were sold in various colors including orange, red, blue, pink and green and marketed for children ages 10 and older. The model name “ACE POWER K125,” “ACE POWER T125” or “ACE POWER CONQUEROR” is displayed on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is stamped into the metal plate located on the left side, under the rear body. The phrase “This ATV is subject to EGL MOTOR INC’s action plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” is printed on a label located under the model number plate.