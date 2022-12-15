E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Gyroor (Recall Alert)

The e-bike’s battery pack can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 3,300
Gyroor toll-free at 833-737-1294 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at benson@gyroor.com, or online at www.gyroor.com/recalls or www.gyroor.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the battery packs installed on Gyroor C3 e-bikes. C3 is printed on a label on the seat tube. The serial number is printed on the frame below the headlights and begins with 8330. The e-bikes are black with red stripes, and the Gyroor logo is printed on the downtube.
Consumers should stop using the battery packs on the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Gyroor for a repair in the form of a free replacement battery pack. Gyroor is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Gyroor has received two reports of battery packs igniting and two reports of injuries that required medical treatment, including burns to the consumer’s foot and smoke inhalation.
