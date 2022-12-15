 Skip to main content

E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Gyroor (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Gyroor C3 e-bike
Name of Product:
Gyroor C3 e-bikes
Hazard:

The e-bike’s battery pack can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 15, 2022
Units:

About 3,300

Consumer Contact

Gyroor toll-free at 833-737-1294 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at benson@gyroor.com, or online at www.gyroor.com/recalls or www.gyroor.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the battery packs installed on Gyroor C3 e-bikes. C3 is printed on a label on the seat tube. The serial number is printed on the frame below the headlights and begins with 8330. The e-bikes are black with red stripes, and the Gyroor logo is printed on the downtube.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the battery packs on the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Gyroor for a repair in the form of a free replacement battery pack. Gyroor is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Gyroor has received two reports of battery packs igniting and two reports of injuries that required medical treatment, including burns to the consumer’s foot and smoke inhalation.

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com, www.gyroor.com, www.gyroorboard.com, and www.walmart.com from November 2020 through September 2022 for about $600.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Chirrey Technology Co., Ltd., of China
Distributor(s):
Shenzhen Chitado Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a Gyroor, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-716
