E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire, Explosion and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Ancheer

  • Recalled Ancheer E-Bike with water bottle shaped cylindrical battery
  • Close up of water bottle shaped cylindrical battery
Name of Product:
Ancheer E-bikes
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark, posing fire, explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 13, 2022
Units:

About 22,000

Consumer Contact

Ancheer toll-free at 888-661-1330 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, except on public holidays, by email at service@ancheer.shop, or online at https://www.ancheer.shop/pages/recalls or www.ancheer.shop and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ancheer e-bikes with model number AM001907. The model number can be found on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual but cannot be found on the bike itself. A water bottle shaped cylindrical battery distinguishes model AM001907 from other models. The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels. “Ancheer” is printed on the downtube.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ancheer has received six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions, or sparks, including four reports of burn injuries.

Sold At:
Online at www.aliexpress.com, www.ancheer.shop, www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com, www.newegg.com, www.overstock.com, www.rakuten.com, www.sears.com, www.walmart.com and www.wish.com from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930.
Distributor(s):
Shenzhen Sailvan Network Technology Ltd. d/b/a Ancheer, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-007
Recalled Ancheer E-Bike with water bottle shaped cylindrical battery
E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire, Explosion and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Ancheer

The lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark, posing fire, explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

