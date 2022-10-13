E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire, Explosion and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Ancheer

The lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark, posing fire, explosion and burn hazards to consumers.
About 22,000
Ancheer toll-free at 888-661-1330 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, except on public holidays, by email at service@ancheer.shop, or online at https://www.ancheer.shop/pages/recalls or www.ancheer.shop and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Ancheer e-bikes with model number AM001907. The model number can be found on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual but cannot be found on the bike itself. A water bottle shaped cylindrical battery distinguishes model AM001907 from other models. The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels. “Ancheer” is printed on the downtube.
Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.
Ancheer has received six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions, or sparks, including four reports of burn injuries.
