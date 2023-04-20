 Skip to main content

DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps Recalled Due to Risk of Electric Shock; Manufactured by Davey Water Products

  • Recalled Davey DynaDrive Pump with model number location
  • QR Code for registering for recalled Davey DynaDrive Pumps
Name of Product:
DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps
Hazard:

The pumps are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 20, 2023
Units:

About 1,060

Consumer Contact

Davey Water Products toll-free at 888-755-8654 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at dynadrive@daveyusa.com, or online at https://www.daveywater.com/us/product-service-campaign-dynadrive to register the pump or at www.daveywater.com/us and click on the “DynaDrive Product Safety Recall” link on the main landing page for more information. Consumers can also contact the store where they purchased their product(s) to arrange for the free inspection and repair.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the DynaDrive Pumps with model numbers DD60-10NPT and DD90-11NPT and serial numbers between 190791000 and 223365720. The recalled products are water pumps used to stabilize water pressure for fresh water wells. The pumps are constant pressure pumps with an integrated single phase to 3 phase variable speed controller. The pumps have a yellow canister attached to a stainless steel metal casing and aluminum-coated motor. A product identification label sticker is located on the side of the black controller that includes the model and serial number for the unit.

Remedy:

Consumers should not attempt to turn the pumps off, change settings on the pumps, inspect or repair the pumps, or otherwise touch the pumps. Consumers should register their pump(s) on Davey’s website to schedule a free inspection to verify that the connections are correctly grounded and, if necessary, repair the grounding. Consumers can register their pump(s) on the firm’s website at https://www.daveywater.com/us/product-service-campaign-dynadrive.

Incidents/Injuries:

Davey has received one report of a consumer in Australia who experienced an electrical shock. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.

Sold At:
Online, in stores, and via contractors through third-party distribution partners from August 2020 through December 2022. DynaDrive pumps with model number DD60-10NPT were sold for about $2,000 and DynaDrive pumps with model number DD90-11NPT were sold for about $2,100.
Manufacturer(s):
Davey Water Products, of Australia
Importer(s):

EFkay Sales of Somerdale, New Jersey; O’Connor Sales Inc., of Cerritos, California; Preferred Sales Associates, of Cartersville, Georgia; Frontline Sales & Marketing LLC, of Kent, Washington

Manufactured In:
Australia
Recall number:
23-186
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Davey DynaDrive Pump with model number location
DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps Recalled Due to Risk of Electric Shock; Manufactured by Davey Water Products

The pumps are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock hazard to the user.

Recalled Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe avalanche shovel
Mammut Sports Group Recalls Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels Due to Risk of Injury or Death

The spring locking mechanism on the recalled avalanche shovels can fail in an emergency excavation of a person buried by an avalanche, posing a risk of injury or death for the buried person.

Recalled Kawasaki FT730V-EFI General Purpose Engine
Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Sold on Ferris and SCAG Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The high-pressure fuel line can get damaged by contact with the fuel pump cover, causing a fuel leak that poses burn and fire hazards.

Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 422
STIHL Incorporated Recalls Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

The docking station’s printed circuit board can short circuit when exposed to moisture, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Monoprice Pure Outdoor Cooking System contents
Monoprice Recalls Pure Outdoor Cooking System Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The insulation coating on the stove can ignite during use, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled DR Power Chipper Shredders
DR Power Equipment Recalls PRO XL501 Chipper Shredders Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fin scroll of the chipper shredder can fail, ejecting pieces of metal from the chipper shredder hopper during operation, posing a laceration hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product