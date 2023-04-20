DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps Recalled Due to Risk of Electric Shock; Manufactured by Davey Water Products

The pumps are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock hazard to the user.
About 1,060
Davey Water Products toll-free at 888-755-8654 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at dynadrive@daveyusa.com, or online at https://www.daveywater.com/us/product-service-campaign-dynadrive to register the pump or at www.daveywater.com/us and click on the “DynaDrive Product Safety Recall” link on the main landing page for more information. Consumers can also contact the store where they purchased their product(s) to arrange for the free inspection and repair.
Recall Details
This recall involves the DynaDrive Pumps with model numbers DD60-10NPT and DD90-11NPT and serial numbers between 190791000 and 223365720. The recalled products are water pumps used to stabilize water pressure for fresh water wells. The pumps are constant pressure pumps with an integrated single phase to 3 phase variable speed controller. The pumps have a yellow canister attached to a stainless steel metal casing and aluminum-coated motor. A product identification label sticker is located on the side of the black controller that includes the model and serial number for the unit.
Consumers should not attempt to turn the pumps off, change settings on the pumps, inspect or repair the pumps, or otherwise touch the pumps. Consumers should register their pump(s) on Davey’s website to schedule a free inspection to verify that the connections are correctly grounded and, if necessary, repair the grounding. Consumers can register their pump(s) on the firm’s website at https://www.daveywater.com/us/product-service-campaign-dynadrive.
Davey has received one report of a consumer in Australia who experienced an electrical shock. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.
EFkay Sales of Somerdale, New Jersey; O’Connor Sales Inc., of Cerritos, California; Preferred Sales Associates, of Cartersville, Georgia; Frontline Sales & Marketing LLC, of Kent, Washington
