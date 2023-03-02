DR Power Equipment Recalls PRO XL501 Chipper Shredders Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fin scroll of the chipper shredder can fail, ejecting pieces of metal from the chipper shredder hopper during operation, posing a laceration hazard.
About 2,100 (In addition, about 27 were sold in Canada and about 3 were sold in Mexico)
DR Power at 800-550-7016 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@DRPower.com or online at www.drpower.com and click on Product Recalls link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DR Power Chipper Shredder with model numbers CS35050BEN and CS35050BENR. The model number is on the side of the unit. The Chipper Shredders are used for yard and garden clean up. The recalled chipper shredders have an orange body, a black motor on a black metal frame that has two wheels. DR and PROXL501 are printed on the motor.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chipper shredders. DR Power Equipment is contacting all known purchasers and automatically sending them a repair kit with installation instructions. Consumers will also be provided with a small sticker with letters "NF" to place on the unit's data tag to indicate that the scroll has been replaced. Consumers not wishing to make the repair themselves will be directed to a servicing dealer to make the free repair for them, including transportation to and from the dealer.
The firm has received six reports of the chipper shredders ejecting pieces of metal. No injuries have been reported.
