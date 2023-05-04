 Skip to main content

CultureFly Recalls L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat Subscription Boxes Sold with Metal Doll Pins Due to the Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled metal doll pin included in the L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat boxes
  • L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat box that included the recalled metal doll pin
Name of Product:
L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat subscription boxes sold with Metal Doll Pins
Hazard:

The paint on the children’s metal doll pins contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 04, 2023
Units:

About 6,600

Consumer Contact

CultureFly toll-free at 866-540-3010 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at info@culturefly.com, or online at https://thelolsurprisebox.com/pages/product-recall-information or www.culturefly.com and click on Recall at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CultureFly’s L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat-themed boxes sold with metal doll pins. The purple boxes have an image of three dolls, spiderwebs, skulls and bats; and the phrases L.O.L. Surprise! and Trick or Treat are printed on top. The metal doll pin has blue, pink and purple hair in pigtails, blue eyes, pink shoes and bra and underwear. They include magnetic, cutout clothes to dress the doll.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled metal doll pins away from children, stop using them and contact CultureFly for a $10 refund. Consumers will receive an e-mail with instructions to return or dispose of the recalled metal doll pins in accordance with local state laws. Consumers will be contacted directly by CultureFly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at https://thelolsurprisebox.com and www.amazon.com from October 2021 through December 2021 for about $38 for the subscription box.
Importer(s):

Culture Fly LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-752

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

