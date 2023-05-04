CultureFly Recalls L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat Subscription Boxes Sold with Metal Doll Pins Due to the Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The paint on the children’s metal doll pins contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 6,600
CultureFly toll-free at 866-540-3010 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at info@culturefly.com, or online at https://thelolsurprisebox.com/pages/product-recall-information or www.culturefly.com and click on Recall at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves CultureFly’s L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat-themed boxes sold with metal doll pins. The purple boxes have an image of three dolls, spiderwebs, skulls and bats; and the phrases L.O.L. Surprise! and Trick or Treat are printed on top. The metal doll pin has blue, pink and purple hair in pigtails, blue eyes, pink shoes and bra and underwear. They include magnetic, cutout clothes to dress the doll.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled metal doll pins away from children, stop using them and contact CultureFly for a $10 refund. Consumers will receive an e-mail with instructions to return or dispose of the recalled metal doll pins in accordance with local state laws. Consumers will be contacted directly by CultureFly.
None reported
Culture Fly LLC, of New York
