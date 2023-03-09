Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Suffocation Hazard; Sold by Meiling Hou (Recall Alert)

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under federal law.
About 125
Meiling Hou by email at houmeiling111@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers. The padded cotton bumpers measure 79 inches long by 12 inches tall and were sold in a clear zip bag. Crib bumpers NO1 are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. Crib bumpers NO2 are white.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib bumpers and contact Meiling Hou for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the crib bumpers will be asked to cut the tie strings of the crib bumper and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed product at houmeiling111@outlook.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Meiling Hou is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Meiling Hou, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.