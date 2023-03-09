 Skip to main content

Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Suffocation Hazard; Sold by Meiling Hou (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled padded crib bumpers – NO1
  • Recalled padded crib bumpers – NO2
Name of Product:
Baby Crib Bumpers
Hazard:

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under federal law.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 09, 2023
Units:

About 125

Consumer Contact

Meiling Hou by email at houmeiling111@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers. The padded cotton bumpers measure 79 inches long by 12 inches tall and were sold in a clear zip bag. Crib bumpers NO1 are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. Crib bumpers NO2 are white.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib bumpers and contact Meiling Hou for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the crib bumpers will be asked to cut the tie strings of the crib bumper and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed product at houmeiling111@outlook.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Meiling Hou is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023 for about $26.
Retailer:

Meiling Hou, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-737

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

