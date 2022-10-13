 Skip to main content

Cressi-Sub USA Recalls Scuba Diver Buoyancy Compensator Devices Due to Drowning Hazard

Name of Product:
Scuba Buoyancy Compensator Devices (BCDs) with LP inflator hose
Hazard:

Defective metal fittings on the inflator hose can cause an airflow restriction and failure to inflate, or improper inflation of the BCD, posing a drowning hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 13, 2022
Units:

About 1,350

Consumer Contact

Cressi-sub USA at 800-338-9143 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at orders@cressiusa.com or online at www.cressi.com and click on Support then click on the Cressi USA Recall Information tab or https://www.cressi.com/usrecall   for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Scuba Buoyancy Compensator Devices (BCDs) with LP inflator hoses. The LP inflator hoses attach to the regulator first stage of the BCD. The following Cressi base models, as identified on the label stitched to the pocket on the BCDs, are included in the recall: Patrol (IC74160), Quartz (JIC74190), Start (IC72170), Start Pro (IC72190), Aquaride (IC74080), Travel Light (IC7406), Commander Evolution (IC771000), and Scorpion (IC77000). Only inflator hoses with serial numbers 007/22, 019/22 or 035/22 stamped into the metal fitting that attaches to the BCDs are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba BCDs and contact Cressi-sub to receive a free replacement hose with installation instructions including a pre-paid mailing label for returning the recalled hoses. The firm is contacting all known purchasers regarding the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Cressi authorized dealers nationwide from March 2022 through August 2022 for between $250 and $1,200 for the fully assembled BCD.
Importer(s):

Cressi-sub USA Inc., of Saddle Brook, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Hungary (BCD)/Italy (IP inflator hose)
Recall number:
23-013
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
