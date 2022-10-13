Cressi-Sub USA Recalls Scuba Diver Buoyancy Compensator Devices Due to Drowning Hazard

Defective metal fittings on the inflator hose can cause an airflow restriction and failure to inflate, or improper inflation of the BCD, posing a drowning hazard to the user.
About 1,350
Cressi-sub USA at 800-338-9143 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at orders@cressiusa.com or online at www.cressi.com and click on Support then click on the Cressi USA Recall Information tab or https://www.cressi.com/usrecall for more information.
This recall involves Scuba Buoyancy Compensator Devices (BCDs) with LP inflator hoses. The LP inflator hoses attach to the regulator first stage of the BCD. The following Cressi base models, as identified on the label stitched to the pocket on the BCDs, are included in the recall: Patrol (IC74160), Quartz (JIC74190), Start (IC72170), Start Pro (IC72190), Aquaride (IC74080), Travel Light (IC7406), Commander Evolution (IC771000), and Scorpion (IC77000). Only inflator hoses with serial numbers 007/22, 019/22 or 035/22 stamped into the metal fitting that attaches to the BCDs are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba BCDs and contact Cressi-sub to receive a free replacement hose with installation instructions including a pre-paid mailing label for returning the recalled hoses. The firm is contacting all known purchasers regarding the recall.
Cressi-sub USA Inc., of Saddle Brook, New Jersey
