Crate & Barrel Recalls Table Lamps Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

A loose electrical cord connection in the lamps can pose a fire hazard.
About 600
Crate & Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, or text Crate & Barrel at 312-779-1979, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crate & Barrel Avena Mini Table Lamps. The lamps have a handwoven rattan shade with an iron neck, black cord and house two light bulbs. The lamp housing measures approximately 21 inches in height and 11 inches in width and 21 inches in depth. Model number 601-126 is printed on a label that is on the bottom of the lamps. This recall only includes the Avena Mini Table Lamp with model number 601-126.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Avena Mini Table Lamp and contact Crate & Barrel for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Crate & Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Crate and Barrel has received two reports of arcing or smoking when plugging in the lamp. No injuries have been reported.
Euromarket Designs Inc., d/b/a Crate & Barrel, of Northbrook, Illinois
