 Skip to main content

Conair Recalls Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Model CBJ-450
Name of Product:
Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Model CBJ-450
Hazard:

The nut holding the blender blade assembly can loosen and detach from the base when in use, posing a laceration hazard if a consumer comes in contact with a loose blade.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

About 66,000 (In addition, about 1500 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Cuisinart toll-free at 877-339-2534 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@cuisinart.com, online at www.cuisinart.com/recall/CBJ-450 or at www.Cuisinart.com and click on Safety Recalls at bottom of page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Cuisinart compact blender and juice extractor combos with model number CBJ-450. The model number is printed on the label located on the bottom of the base and on the original packaging. The blades are silver-colored stainless steel and have a black plastic center hub. Cuisinart is printed on the front and on the bottom of the compact blender and juice extractor combos.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blender part of the compact blender and juice extractor combos and contact Conair for a free replacement blade assembly. Consumers will receive instructions on how to install the replacement blade assembly after discarding the existing blade assembly, and after verifying disposal of the existing blade assembly. No tools are needed, and the new assembly can be inserted into the unit in the identical manner that the original assembly was in accordance with the operating instructions that the consumer received when the product was purchased. The juice extractor is unaffected and may continue to be used.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of incidents in which the blender blade detached during use. In one of the incidents the blade perforated the blender container. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Crate &amp; Barrel and other department, gourmet and specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Macys.com, Kohls.com and other online retailers from November 2021 through August 2022 for about $80.
Importer(s):

Conair LLC, of Stamford, Conn., owner of Cuisinart brand

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-056
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Model CBJ-450
Conair Recalls Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Due to Laceration Hazard

The nut holding the blender blade assembly can loosen and detach from the base when in use, posing a laceration hazard if a consumer comes in contact with a loose blade.

Recalled Indigo Papa Bear mug
Indigo Books & Music Recalls Indigo Branded Bear Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

The recalled mugs can crack or break when filled with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DB (black)
Newair Recalls Magic Chef Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Outdoor Convertible Freezers
U-Line Recalls Outdoor Freezers Due to Fire Hazard

The outdoor freezers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

 

Recalled Optimus Gemini Portable 2-burner Stove
Katadyn North America Recalls Optimus Gemini Portable Gas Stoves Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled stove’s gas regulator can have a tear in the seal causing a gas leak, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettle
Target Recalls Tea Kettles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. In addition, the handle can break and/or the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product