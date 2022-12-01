Conair Recalls Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Due to Laceration Hazard

The nut holding the blender blade assembly can loosen and detach from the base when in use, posing a laceration hazard if a consumer comes in contact with a loose blade.
About 66,000 (In addition, about 1500 were sold in Canada)
Cuisinart toll-free at 877-339-2534 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@cuisinart.com, online at www.cuisinart.com/recall/CBJ-450 or at www.Cuisinart.com and click on Safety Recalls at bottom of page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Cuisinart compact blender and juice extractor combos with model number CBJ-450. The model number is printed on the label located on the bottom of the base and on the original packaging. The blades are silver-colored stainless steel and have a black plastic center hub. Cuisinart is printed on the front and on the bottom of the compact blender and juice extractor combos.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blender part of the compact blender and juice extractor combos and contact Conair for a free replacement blade assembly. Consumers will receive instructions on how to install the replacement blade assembly after discarding the existing blade assembly, and after verifying disposal of the existing blade assembly. No tools are needed, and the new assembly can be inserted into the unit in the identical manner that the original assembly was in accordance with the operating instructions that the consumer received when the product was purchased. The juice extractor is unaffected and may continue to be used.
The firm has received three reports of incidents in which the blender blade detached during use. In one of the incidents the blade perforated the blender container. No injuries have been reported.
Conair LLC, of Stamford, Conn., owner of Cuisinart brand
