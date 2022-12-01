Conair Recalls Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Due to Laceration Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blender part of the compact blender and juice extractor combos and contact Conair for a free replacement blade assembly. Consumers will receive instructions on how to install the replacement blade assembly after discarding the existing blade assembly, and after verifying disposal of the existing blade assembly. No tools are needed, and the new assembly can be inserted into the unit in the identical manner that the original assembly was in accordance with the operating instructions that the consumer received when the product was purchased. The juice extractor is unaffected and may continue to be used.