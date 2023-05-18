 Skip to main content

Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills Recalled by DKB Household Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wegmans Food Markets (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mill (sold empty)
Name of Product:
Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills Item Number H50501PWE
Hazard:

The recalled pepper mills contain a metal grinding mechanism that lets off metal "shards" for the first 10 grinds, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 18, 2023
Units:

About 9,340

Consumer Contact

Wegmans Food Markets toll-free at 855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at https://www.wegmans.com/service/contact-us/ or at www.wegmans.com/news-media/product-recalls/cole-mason-pepper-mills/, or www.wegmans.com and click on Newsroom at the bottom of the page then Product Recalls at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills (sold empty) with Item Number H50501PWE. They are clear acrylic and measure about 6 inches high. Cole & Mason 505WEG and the Item Number  H50501PWE are printed on the pepper mills.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pepper mills and return them to Wegmans for a full refund. Wegmans is directly contacting consumers who purchased the recalled pepper mills.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of incidents of metal shards coming off the pepper mill into consumers’ food. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Wegman’s Food Markets nationwide from January 2021 through January 2023 for about $14.
Importer(s):

DKB Household USA Corp., of Apex, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-758
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch)
Empower Brands Recalls PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Makers Due to Burn Hazard

Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers.

Recalled Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerator with LED Lights
Kell Electronic Recalls Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators Due to Burn Hazard

The refrigerator’s power cord can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mill (sold empty)
Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills Recalled by DKB Household Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wegmans Food Markets (Recall Alert)

The recalled pepper mills contain a metal grinding mechanism that lets off metal "shards" for the first 10 grinds, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Sahara Folding Food Dehydrator
Berkshire Innovations Recalls Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The heater fan can fail and cause the components to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Monoprice Pure Outdoor Cooking System contents
Monoprice Recalls Pure Outdoor Cooking System Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The insulation coating on the stove can ignite during use, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Primark “Winnie the Pooh” bamboo plate
Primark Recalls Children’s Bamboo Plates Due to Risk of Lead and Chemical Exposure Hazards

The recalled children’s bamboo plates have elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde. Both lead and formaldehyde are toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.  

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product