Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills Recalled by DKB Household Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wegmans Food Markets (Recall Alert)

The recalled pepper mills contain a metal grinding mechanism that lets off metal "shards" for the first 10 grinds, posing a laceration hazard.
About 9,340
Wegmans Food Markets toll-free at 855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at https://www.wegmans.com/service/contact-us/ or at www.wegmans.com/news-media/product-recalls/cole-mason-pepper-mills/, or www.wegmans.com and click on Newsroom at the bottom of the page then Product Recalls at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills (sold empty) with Item Number H50501PWE. They are clear acrylic and measure about 6 inches high. Cole & Mason 505WEG and the Item Number H50501PWE are printed on the pepper mills.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pepper mills and return them to Wegmans for a full refund. Wegmans is directly contacting consumers who purchased the recalled pepper mills.
The firm has received three reports of incidents of metal shards coming off the pepper mill into consumers’ food. No injuries have been reported.
DKB Household USA Corp., of Apex, North Carolina
