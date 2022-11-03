Clarks Americas Recalls Women’s Navy Blue Canvas Shoes Due to Chemical Hazard

Prolonged and direct contact with the shoes’ upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects.
About 113,000 (In addition, about 10,000 were sold in Canada)
Clarks America at 800-480-5092 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at productrecall@customerreply.clarks.com or on-line at http://tinyurl.com/ClarksRecall or visit www.clarksusa.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
|
This recall involves several versions of Clarks women’s shoes sold under the “Breeze” style name, as reflected below. The shoes were sold in the Spring/Summer 2022 season and were sold in women’s sizes 5 to 12 and feature blue uppers and white soles. The shoes include a label on the inside of the upper that includes the size, month and year of manufacture, and article number. Shoes included in the recall are listed below:
|
Breeze Ave Dark Navy 26165269
|
Breeze Shore Navy 26164910
|
Breeze Step Dark Navy 26166718
|
Breeze Step Navy 26166904
|
Breeze Step Navy/White 26165290
Consumers should immediately stop wearing the shoes and visit https//www.clarkusa.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will need to upload a photo of their shoes in order to determine if they are included in this recall. If included in the recall, Clarks will send consumers free shipping materials and a pre-paid shipping label to send back the shoes. Consumers may also return their shoes to the place where purchased.
None reported
C&J Clark America Inc. (subsidiary of Clarks Americas, Inc.), of Needham, Massachusetts
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.