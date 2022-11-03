 Skip to main content

Clarks Americas Recalls Women’s Navy Blue Canvas Shoes Due to Chemical Hazard

  • Recalled Clarks women’s shoes- Breeze Ave (dark navy-article 26165269)
  • Recalled Clarks women’s shoes -Breeze Shore in Navy (article 26164910)
  • Recalled Clark’s women shoes-Location of shoe label including article number
  • Recalled Clarks women’s shoes-Breeze Step in Dark Navy (article 26166718)
  • Recalled Clarks women’s shoes- Breeze Step in Navy (article 26166904)
  • Recalled Clarks women’s shoes- Breeze Step in Navy/White (article 26165290)
Name of Product:
Breeze Ave, Breeze Shore and Breeze Step women’s shoes in navy colors
Hazard:

Prolonged and direct contact with the shoes’ upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 03, 2022
Units:

About 113,000 (In addition, about 10,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Clarks America at 800-480-5092 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at productrecall@customerreply.clarks.com or on-line at http://tinyurl.com/ClarksRecall or visit www.clarksusa.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves several versions of Clarks women’s shoes sold under the “Breeze” style name, as reflected below. The shoes were sold in the Spring/Summer 2022 season and were sold in women’s sizes 5 to 12 and feature blue uppers and white soles. The shoes include a label on the inside of the upper that includes the size, month and year of manufacture, and article number. Shoes included in the recall are listed below: 

  Women’s Shoe Style

                         Color

         Article Number

Breeze Ave                                                 Dark Navy                            26165269

Breeze Shore                                                  Navy                                  26164910

Breeze Step                                               Dark Navy                             26166718

Breeze Step                                                   Navy                                   26166904

Breeze Step                                                 Navy/White                          26165290
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the shoes and visit https//www.clarkusa.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund.  Consumers will need to upload a photo of their shoes in order to determine if they are included in this recall.  If included in the recall, Clarks will send consumers free shipping materials and a pre-paid shipping label to send back the shoes.  Consumers may also return their shoes to the place where purchased.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Clarks outlet stores and other stores, including Macy’s, JC Penney, Kohl’s, QVC, Shoe Carnival, DSW and Zappos and online at Clarksusa.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 to October 2022 for about $65.
Importer(s):

 C&J Clark America Inc. (subsidiary of Clarks Americas, Inc.), of Needham, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-036
