Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Jammers Apparel Group; Sold Exclusively at JCPenney

  • Recalled Dots & Dreams Dollie and Me nightgown with doll dress
Name of Product:
Children’s Nightgowns
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 13, 2022
Units:

About 450

Consumer Contact

Jammers Apparel Group, toll-free at 888-526-6377 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET or email at recall@jammers.com or online at https://www.jcpenney.com/m/customer-service/product-recalls or www.jcpenney.com and click on “Recalls” within the “Customer Service” section for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Dots & Dreams Dollie & Me-branded children’s nightgowns made of 100% polyester. The short-sleeved nightgowns were sold in rainbow print on a mint-green background and have “Wknd” screen-printed on the front of the garment.  They were sold in five sizes (XXS, XS, S, M, L) and were accompanied by a matching doll-size nightgown, screen-printed with “No Glitter No Party.” “Dots & Dreams,” “Made in China,” “CA#29504” and “RN#93166” are printed on the pajama’s neck label.  

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Jammers Apparel Group for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the nightgowns will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
JCPenney stores nationwide and online at www.jcpenney.com from March 2022 through May 2022 for between $20 and $40.
Importer(s):

Jammers Apparel Group, of Canada 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-010
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
