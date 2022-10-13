Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Ekouaer; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The children’s bathrobes fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 9,200
Ekouaer at 800-608-1432 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email walshkelly15@gmail.com, or online at https://ekouaer.com/pages/product-recall-information or https://ekouaer.com/ and click on Product Recall Information at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ekouaer children’s bathrobes made of 65% cotton and 35% polyester. The hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow, purple, purple rainbow, rose red, red and sky blue. The short-sleeve bathrobes were sold in seven colors: aqua green, navy, pink, purple, red, rose and white.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Ekouaer for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the bathrobes will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Ekouaer and Amazon will contact all known purchasers.
None reported
Ekouaer, of China
