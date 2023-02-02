Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by SGMWVB Brand; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 3,000
SGMWVB by email at traceyames@126.com
This recall involves 100% polyester robes. The robes had a sewn-in side seam belt, a hood, and two functional front pockets. The robes were sold in sizes 2T through 10 years. They were sold in the following colors and print patterns: blue, plaid, red rose, blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur. The side seam label states: “Fabric:100% Polyester, Washing Instructions. Wash by hand, max washing temperature 104℉, Do not bleach, Flat dry, max iron temperature 230℉, Do not dry clean, Wash Separately, Slight color fading is normal, and Made in China.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact SGMWVB for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send SGMWVB a photo of the destroyed robe by email. SGMWVB and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
SGMWVB, of China
