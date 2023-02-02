Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by BTPEIHTD; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact BTPEIHTD for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send BTPEIHTD a photo of the destroyed garment by email. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. BTPEIHTD and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.