Children’s Pajamas and Nightdresses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Little Cotton Clothes (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas and nightdresses fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 550 (In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada)
Little Cotton Clothes by email at returns@littlecottonclothes.com or online at https://littlecottonclothes.com/pages/u-s-product-recall or https://www.littlecottonclothes.com and click on “U.S. Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Little Cotton Clothes Angelica Nightdresses, Pippa Pajamas, and Traditional Pajamas. The Angelica Nightdresses come in Picnic check flannel, Rose bud floral, Wildflower floral, Cove blue check flannel, Ruby floral, Worker stripe in brushed cotton and White seersucker cotton prints. The Traditional Pajamas come in Picnic check flannel, Cove blue check flannel and Worker stripe in brushed cotton prints. The Pippa Pajamas come in Picnic check flannel, Cove blue check flannel, Worker stripe and Ruby Floral in brushed cotton prints. The 100% cotton pajamas were sold in sizes for ages 2 to 3 years to 8 to 9 years. The size and “Little Cotton Clothes” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s pajamas and nightdresses away from children, stop using them and contact Little Cotton Clothes for instructions on how to dispose of the pajamas for a full refund. Little Cotton Clothes is directly contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
Little Cotton Clothes, of United Kingdom
