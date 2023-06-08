 Skip to main content

Children’s Pajamas and Nightdresses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Little Cotton Clothes (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Angelica Nightdresses
  • Recalled Traditional Pajamas
  • Recalled Pippa Pajamas
Name of Product:
Little Cotton Clothes Pajamas and Nightdresses
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas and nightdresses fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 08, 2023
Units:

About 550 (In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Little Cotton Clothes by email at returns@littlecottonclothes.com or online at https://littlecottonclothes.com/pages/u-s-product-recall or https://www.littlecottonclothes.com and click on “U.S. Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Little Cotton Clothes Angelica Nightdresses, Pippa Pajamas, and Traditional Pajamas. The Angelica Nightdresses come in Picnic check flannel, Rose bud floral, Wildflower floral, Cove blue check flannel, Ruby floral, Worker stripe in brushed cotton and White seersucker cotton prints. The Traditional Pajamas come in Picnic check flannel, Cove blue check flannel and Worker stripe in brushed cotton prints. The Pippa Pajamas come in Picnic check flannel, Cove blue check flannel, Worker stripe and Ruby Floral in brushed cotton prints. The 100% cotton pajamas were sold in sizes for ages 2 to 3 years to 8 to 9 years. The size and “Little Cotton Clothes” are printed on the neck label.  The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s pajamas and nightdresses away from children, stop using them and contact Little Cotton Clothes for instructions on how to dispose of the pajamas for a full refund. Little Cotton Clothes is directly contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.littlecottonclothes.com and at children’s clothing stores nationwide from September 2022 through January 2023 for between $30 and $45.
Importer(s):

Little Cotton Clothes, of United Kingdom

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
23-767

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

