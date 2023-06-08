Children’s Pajamas and Nightdresses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Little Cotton Clothes (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Little Cotton Clothes Angelica Nightdresses, Pippa Pajamas, and Traditional Pajamas. The Angelica Nightdresses come in Picnic check flannel, Rose bud floral, Wildflower floral, Cove blue check flannel, Ruby floral, Worker stripe in brushed cotton and White seersucker cotton prints. The Traditional Pajamas come in Picnic check flannel, Cove blue check flannel and Worker stripe in brushed cotton prints. The Pippa Pajamas come in Picnic check flannel, Cove blue check flannel, Worker stripe and Ruby Floral in brushed cotton prints. The 100% cotton pajamas were sold in sizes for ages 2 to 3 years to 8 to 9 years. The size and “Little Cotton Clothes” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions.