 Skip to main content

Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by The Oaks Apparel Company

  • Recalled Oaks Apparel Company Children’s Nightgown in “Very Merry”
  • Recalled Oaks Apparel Company Children’s Nightgown’s sewn-in neck label
  • Recalled Oaks Apparel Company Children’s Nightgown’s inside seam label
Name of Product:
Children’s nightgowns
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 16, 2023
Units:

About 320

Consumer Contact

The Oaks Apparel Company toll-free at 888-332-0682 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at jennifer@oaksapparel.com or online at  www.oaksapparel.com/pages/recall or www.oaksapparel.com and click “Important Recall Information” on the banner at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s Oaks Apparel-branded 95% cotton and 5% spandex nightgowns advertised as “Loungewear Gowns.” The nightgowns have elastic cinched wrists, a cinched chest via a red robe trim and a red trimmed neckline. The nightgowns were sold in “Very Merry” print and in sizes 12 months through size 8 years. The inside seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions.  The sewn-in neck label displays the garment size and “The Oaks Apparel,” “Est. 2014” and “www.oaksapparel.com.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact Oaks Apparel for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the nightgowns will be asked to destroy the nightgowns by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment at jennifer@oaksapparel.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. The Oaks Apparel Company is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Oaks Apparel and children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at OaksApparel.com from July 2022 through November 2022 for about $53.
Importer(s):

The Oaks Apparel Company LLC, of Dothan, Ala.

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-121
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Mickey Mouse Figurine
Kids Preferred Recalls “My First” Disney-Character Figurines Due to Choking Hazard

The arms or legs on the figurines can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.

Recalled Betsy & Lace Nightgown - Red
Betsy & Lace Recalls Children’s Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled “Black Bears” pajamas
Hatley USA Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard and Children’s Headbands Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children; and the children’s headbands contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Oaks Apparel Company Children’s Nightgown in “Very Merry”
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by The Oaks Apparel Company

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled WeeSprout baby sleep sack (Blue Dusk)
WeeSprout Recalls Baby Sleep Sacks Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The zipper can detach from the sleep sack, posing a choking hazard.

Recalled SGMWVB Children’s Robes – blue
Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by SGMWVB Brand; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product