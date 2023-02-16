Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by The Oaks Apparel Company

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 320
The Oaks Apparel Company toll-free at 888-332-0682 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at jennifer@oaksapparel.com or online at www.oaksapparel.com/pages/recall or www.oaksapparel.com and click “Important Recall Information” on the banner at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves children’s Oaks Apparel-branded 95% cotton and 5% spandex nightgowns advertised as “Loungewear Gowns.” The nightgowns have elastic cinched wrists, a cinched chest via a red robe trim and a red trimmed neckline. The nightgowns were sold in “Very Merry” print and in sizes 12 months through size 8 years. The inside seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment size and “The Oaks Apparel,” “Est. 2014” and “www.oaksapparel.com.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact Oaks Apparel for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the nightgowns will be asked to destroy the nightgowns by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment at jennifer@oaksapparel.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. The Oaks Apparel Company is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The Oaks Apparel Company LLC, of Dothan, Ala.
