Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Arshiner; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 5,300
Arshiner at 800-608-1432 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, except on holidays, email at arshiner.recall@gmail.com or online at https://arshiner.com/pages/product-recall-information or https://arshiner.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Arshiner-branded children’s long-sleeved nightgowns. The 94% polyester 6% spandex nightgowns have a lace trimmed neck collar, lace hemline and cinched elastic at the wrists. They were sold in sizes 4 through 13 years and in 10 prints: “Cat Meow” print in blue, “Sleeping Cat in Cup” print in purple, “Polka Dots Cat” print in orange, “Reindeer Cat and Snowflakes” print in red, “Panda Dream Big” print in blue, “Hamburger and Fries Best Friends” print in pink, “Fairy” print in purple, “Green and Navy Plaid” print, “Cat Catwalk Ready” print in navy, and “Sloth Just Do Nothing” print in pink. “Arshiner,” “Made In China” and the size are printed on the nightgown’s neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact Arshiner for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the nightgowns by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send an image of the destroyed recalled nightgowns to Arshiner by email at arshiner.recall@gmail.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Arshiner and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shenzhen Rongru E-commerce Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen Yixihai Clothing Co. Ltd., both dba Arshiner, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.