Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Arshiner; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Arshiner Children’s Nightgowns
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 13, 2023
Units:

About 5,300

Consumer Contact

Arshiner at 800-608-1432 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, except on holidays, email at arshiner.recall@gmail.com or online at  https://arshiner.com/pages/product-recall-information or https://arshiner.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Arshiner-branded children’s long-sleeved nightgowns. The 94% polyester 6% spandex nightgowns have a lace trimmed neck collar, lace hemline and cinched elastic at the wrists. They were sold in sizes 4 through 13 years and in 10 prints: “Cat Meow” print in blue, “Sleeping Cat in Cup” print in purple, “Polka Dots Cat” print in orange, “Reindeer Cat and Snowflakes” print in red, “Panda Dream Big” print in blue, “Hamburger and Fries Best Friends” print in pink, “Fairy” print in purple, “Green and Navy Plaid” print, “Cat Catwalk Ready” print in navy, and “Sloth Just Do Nothing” print in pink. “Arshiner,” “Made In China” and the size are printed on the nightgown’s neck label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact Arshiner for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the nightgowns by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send an image of the destroyed recalled nightgowns to Arshiner by email at arshiner.recall@gmail.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Arshiner and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from July 2020 through March 2022 for between $10 and $22.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Rongru E-commerce Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen Yixihai Clothing Co. Ltd., both dba Arshiner, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-743

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

