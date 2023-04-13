Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Arshiner; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact Arshiner for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the nightgowns by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send an image of the destroyed recalled nightgowns to Arshiner by email at arshiner.recall@gmail.com . Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Arshiner and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.