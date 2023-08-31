 Skip to main content

Chemboys Recalls DIYChemicals Potassium and Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
DIYChemicals: Potassium Hydroxide/KOH Flakes and Sodium Hydroxide
Hazard:

The products contain potassium hydroxide and sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by not including mandatory information on the packaging.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 31, 2023
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

Chemboys toll-free at 888-246-2697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@diychemicals.com or online at https://diychemicals.com/recall_naohkoh/ or www.diychemicals.com and click on “recall information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Chemboys LLC’s DIYChemicals potassium hydroxide and sodium hydroxide products. These products are commonly used for soapmaking and cleaning. The sodium hydroxide, also called lye or caustic soda, and the potassium hydroxide products were sold in a heat-sealed or resealable bag available from 200 gram to 10-pound sizes. “DIYChemicals” is printed on the front of the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children. Contact Chemboys to receive free replacement child resistant packaging and a new label. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at DIYChemicals.com, Amazon.com and Ebay.com from May 2021 to March 2023 from $10 to $85, depending on size.
Manufacturer(s):
Chemboys LLC, of Liberty, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-787

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Chemboys Recalls DIYChemicals Potassium and Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement (Recall Alert)

