Carhartt Recalls Men’s Work Pants with Hem Adjustment Cords Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods

An elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard.
About 32,505
Carhartt toll-free at 888-894-7601 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, email at just_ask_us@carhartt.com, Online at www.Carhartt.com/recall or www.Carhartt.com and click on the “Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants with an elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants. Product number 105222 is printed on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband. The pants are made of 81% cotton/16% nylon/3% elastane, stretch twill, were sold in gray and brown colors, and feature two front pockets, a phone pocket on the right leg and two back pockets, one with a zipper and includes all sizes.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled work pants and return the pants to Dicks Sporting Goods or Carhartt for a full refund. If consumers want to keep the pants, they can cut the loop out of the hems and send a photo to Carhartt at just_ask_us@carhartt.com showing proof that the cord was removed to get a full refund.
None Reported
CARHARTT Inc., of Dearborn, Michigan
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.