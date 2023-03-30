 Skip to main content

Carhartt Recalls Men’s Work Pants with Hem Adjustment Cords Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Recalled Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants
  • Extended loop, poses a trip and fall hazard
Name of Product:
Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants
Hazard:

An elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 30, 2023
Units:

About 32,505

Consumer Contact

Carhartt toll-free at 888-894-7601 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, email at just_ask_us@carhartt.com, Online at www.Carhartt.com/recall or www.Carhartt.com and click on the “Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants with an elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants. Product number 105222 is printed on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband. The pants are made of 81% cotton/16% nylon/3% elastane, stretch twill, were sold in gray and brown colors, and feature two front pockets, a phone pocket on the right leg and two back pockets, one with a zipper and includes all sizes.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled work pants and return the pants to Dicks Sporting Goods or Carhartt for a full refund. If consumers want to keep the pants, they can cut the loop out of the hems and send a photo to Carhartt at just_ask_us@carhartt.com showing proof that the cord was removed to get a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At:
Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at http://www.dickssportinggoods.com from July 2022 through November 2022 for about $70.
Importer(s):

CARHARTT Inc., of Dearborn, Michigan

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
23-171
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants
Carhartt Recalls Men’s Work Pants with Hem Adjustment Cords Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods

An elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard.

Recalled Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodie
Akerson Enterprises Recalls Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies Due to Choking Hazard

The drawcord on the hoodies has small plastic caps that can be swallowed by a nursing baby, posing a choking hazard.

Recalled Classic Whimsy - Royal Blue Play Dress
Smocked Runway Recalls Classic Whimsy Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Helly Hansen Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - Style 79208
Helly Hansen Recalls Adult Workwear Sweatshirts and Hoodies Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The recalled clothing fails to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Set in pink and white with “My Planet,” pink hearts and pink trim
Patagonia Recalls Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The snaps in the bodysuit of the recalled base layer sets can detach, posing a choking hazard if mouthed by infants.

Recalled Betsy & Lace Nightgown - Red
Betsy & Lace Recalls Children’s Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product