Cannondale Recalls Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard; the hand brakes are configured in accordance with the European safety standard which is reversed from the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.
About 75
Cannondale at 800-245-3872 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ridersupport@cannondale.com or online at www.cannondale.com/en/safety-and-recalls or www.cannondale.com and click on “Recalls & Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Cannondale Tesoro Neo X Speed electric bicycles (e-bikes). The e-bikes have an electric assist motor and are equipped with a horn, mirror, headlights and brake lights. “Cannondale” is printed on the sides of the top tube of the bicycle frame and on the sides of the seat. The e-bikes are gray with reflective accents on the frame, and tires and were sold in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Cannondale for instructions on how to receive a free repair. Cannondale is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Connecticut
