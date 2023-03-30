 Skip to main content

Cannondale Recalls Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Cannondale Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles
Name of Product:
Cannondale Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard; the hand brakes are configured in accordance with the European safety standard which is reversed from the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 30, 2023
Units:

About 75

Consumer Contact

Cannondale at 800-245-3872 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ridersupport@cannondale.com or online at www.cannondale.com/en/safety-and-recalls or www.cannondale.com and click on “Recalls & Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Cannondale Tesoro Neo X Speed electric bicycles (e-bikes). The e-bikes have an electric assist motor and are equipped with a horn, mirror, headlights and brake lights. “Cannondale” is printed on the sides of the top tube of the bicycle frame and on the sides of the seat. The e-bikes are gray with reflective accents on the frame, and tires and were sold in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Cannondale for instructions on how to receive a free repair. Cannondale is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide during September 2022 for about $5,500.
Importer(s):

Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
23-169

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
