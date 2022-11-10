 Skip to main content

CPSC Reannounces Recall of Generac Portable Generators; Additional Finger Amputation and Crushing Injury Reported; New Repair Kit Available

  • Recalled XT8000E Generator
  • Recalled XT8000EFI Generator
  • Recalled GP6500 Generator
  • Recalled GP6500E Generator
  • Recalled GP8000E Generator
  • Recalled PRO 6500M Generator
  • Recalled PRO 6500E Generator
  • Recalled Homelink 6500E Generator
Name of Product:
Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators
Hazard:

An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 10, 2022
Units:

About 321,160 (In addition, 4,575 were sold in Canada) These portable generators were previously recalled in July 2021

Consumer Contact

Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handlespacer or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. This recall also involves all of these generators listed above purchased after July 29, 2021 through November 3, 2022, containing a repair kit which included full cover handle guards.  The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the following generators are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product.  The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product.  Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

Unit Type

Model Number

First Serial Number

Last Serial Number

XT8000E

G0064330

 

 

 

G0064331

3000037849

3005569372

 

G0064340

 

 

 

G0064342

 

 

XT8000EFI

G0071620

 

 

 

G0071621

3003336356

3006597843

 

G0071621R

 

 

GP6500

G0076720

 

 

 

G0076800

 

 

 

G0076800R

 

 

 

G0076812

 

 

 

G0076830

 

 

 

G0076830R

 

 

 

G0076902

 

 

 

G0076902R

 

 

 

G0076903

 

 

GP6500E

G0076820

 

 

 

G0076820R

 

 

 

G0076822

 

 

GP8000E

G0076731

 

 

 

G0076751

 

 

 

G0076751R

 

 

 

G0076761

 

 

 

G0076761R

 

 

 

G0076861

 

 

 

G0076861R

 

 

PRO 6500M

GP16505DMN

 

 

 

GP16505DMNR

 

 

PRO 6500E

GP16505DEN

 

 

HomeLink 6500E

G0068650

 

 

 

G0068651

 

 

 

G0079960

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit consisting of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point. Customers who had responded to the original recall will automatically be sent a new kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received a total of 37 reports of injuries, 24 resulting in finger amputations and five in finger crushing.

Sold At:
Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm &amp; Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool &amp; Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.
Manufacturer(s):
Generac Power Systems, of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States and China
Recall number:
23-040
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

