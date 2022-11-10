CPSC Reannounces Recall of Generac Portable Generators; Additional Finger Amputation and Crushing Injury Reported; New Repair Kit Available

Description:

This recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. This recall also involves all of these generators listed above purchased after July 29, 2021 through November 3, 2022, containing a repair kit which included full cover handle guards. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the following generators are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product. Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup .