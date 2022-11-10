CPSC Reannounces Recall of Generac Portable Generators; Additional Finger Amputation and Crushing Injury Reported; New Repair Kit Available

An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.
About 321,160 (In addition, 4,575 were sold in Canada) These portable generators were previously recalled in July 2021
Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handlespacer or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. This recall also involves all of these generators listed above purchased after July 29, 2021 through November 3, 2022, containing a repair kit which included full cover handle guards. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the following generators are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product. Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.
|
Unit Type
|
Model Number
|
First Serial Number
|
Last Serial Number
|
XT8000E
|
G0064330
|
|
|
|
G0064331
|
3000037849
|
3005569372
|
|
G0064340
|
|
|
|
G0064342
|
|
|
XT8000EFI
|
G0071620
|
|
|
|
G0071621
|
3003336356
|
3006597843
|
|
G0071621R
|
|
|
GP6500
|
G0076720
|
|
|
|
G0076800
|
|
|
|
G0076800R
|
|
|
|
G0076812
|
|
|
|
G0076830
|
|
|
|
G0076830R
|
|
|
|
G0076902
|
|
|
|
G0076902R
|
|
|
|
G0076903
|
|
|
GP6500E
|
G0076820
|
|
|
|
G0076820R
|
|
|
|
G0076822
|
|
|
GP8000E
|
G0076731
|
|
|
|
G0076751
|
|
|
|
G0076751R
|
|
|
|
G0076761
|
|
|
|
G0076761R
|
|
|
|
G0076861
|
|
|
|
G0076861R
|
|
|
PRO 6500M
|
GP16505DMN
|
|
|
|
GP16505DMNR
|
|
|
PRO 6500E
|
GP16505DEN
|
|
|
HomeLink 6500E
|
G0068650
|
|
|
|
G0068651
|
|
|
|
G0079960
|
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit consisting of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point. Customers who had responded to the original recall will automatically be sent a new kit.
The firm has received a total of 37 reports of injuries, 24 resulting in finger amputations and five in finger crushing.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
